EFF claims WCED probe into Brackenfell matric farewell saga whitewashed

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Alan Committie ’s brand new, year end stand up show, Apocalaughs Now, postponed to January
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
Hearing into Hlophe's fitness to hold office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claudi Mailovich - Business Day
Today at 17:20
Bob Dylan Sells His Entire Songwriting Catalog to Universal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 17:46
James Blunt: How To Be A Complete and Utter Blunt: Diary of a Reluctant Social Media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Blunt
Today at 18:09
SA's longest recession since 1992 is over ! SA's GDP leaps
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Wagyu SA ribeye meat achieves the highest marbling score ever in the country
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr. Michael Bradfield - CEO of Wagyu South Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Investment School - Differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine Available in both English and Afrikaans Journal/Joernaal hits the shelves this coming Friday as Pippa Hudson finds out... 8 December 2020 4:34 PM
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75. 8 December 2020 2:24 PM
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021. 8 December 2020 2:20 PM
View all Local
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme. 8 December 2020 1:11 PM
Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk Latest High Court judgment 'is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing' against her. 8 December 2020 8:02 AM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Politics
Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt. 8 December 2020 2:44 PM
Rand leaps on much better than expected third quarter economic growth The rand reacted favourably to Q3 GDP growth of 66.1% - the fastest on record and better than the consensus forecasts of 54%. 8 December 2020 1:46 PM
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany "Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2020 11:18 AM
View all Business
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
View all Sport
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75. 8 December 2020 2:24 PM
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards. 8 December 2020 11:16 AM
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany "Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2020 11:18 AM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

EFF claims WCED probe into Brackenfell matric farewell saga whitewashed

8 December 2020 12:04 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
WCED
Debbie Schäfer
Brackenfell High School
matric farewell saga
Melikhaya Xego

The EFF in the Western Cape says it plans to challenge the WCED's report findings into the Brackenfell High School matric farewell debacle.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has completed its preliminary report into the matric party that was held at a private venue where only white learners attended.

The WCED found no evidence that pupils were excluded based on their race.

It also found that invitations were circulated to all matric classes at Brackenfell High School and even surrounding schools.

RELATED: WCED: No grounds for action against Brackenfell teachers over matric farewell

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement on Monday adding that there were no grounds to take action against the Brackenfell High School teachers who attended the private event.

Western Cape EFF chairperson Melikhaya Xego says he expected a whitewashed investigation from MEC Schäfer and the WCED.

We expected that. The racism in the Western Cape will never be exposed by the Democratic Alliance. They are beneficiaries of this whole system. They cannot do anything that will undo the beneficiation of white people in the Western Cape.

Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

Debbie Schäfer dismissed this whole allegation from word go before she investigated anything.

Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

Xego claims that the complainants who had reached out to the EFF about the whites-only event were not contacted by the WCED.

He says the party was also not contacted for input into the probe.

The victims that raised the matter with EFF.... they say they were shocked and didn't even know there was an investigation. The question is: who did they [WCED] investigate, without consulting the victims and actual complainant which is the EFF.

Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

The EFF maintains that Brackenfell teachers are responsible for organising the event and excluding black pupils in the process.

Although the EFF has not yet seen the report, Xego says the party plans to challenge its findings.

Some people have questioned the credibility and independence of the WCED report.

The MEC's spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, says the investigation was conducted by officials from the office of the chief director of WCED's education districts.

Mauchline says the report findings are based on facts.

From the evidence that we have, it was shown that [the invitation] was sent to all learners. It was confirmed by the Class Rep. The invitation was shared with learners from other schools.

Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The investigation involved talking to school members, parents, and all sorts of people.

Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The investigation was done by our departmental officials from the Chief Director of districts... It wasn't the MEC who did the investigation. She asked for an investigation and a report to be given to her.

Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The EFF still wants to hand over its memorandum of demands to Brackenfell High School, where it staged several protests last month.

The School Governing Body (SGB) is seeking an interdict to prevent the EFF from protesting near the school, but the case has been postponed to 22 December for judgment.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is also conducting its own investigation into the matter.

Listen to Kerry Mauchline on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Listen to EFF's Melikhaya Xego on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:


8 December 2020 12:04 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
WCED
Debbie Schäfer
Brackenfell High School
matric farewell saga
Melikhaya Xego

More from Local

elderly-park-reading

Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine

8 December 2020 4:34 PM

Available in both English and Afrikaans Journal/Joernaal hits the shelves this coming Friday as Pippa Hudson finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dawngif

Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg

8 December 2020 2:24 PM

Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baxter-theatrejpg

Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence

8 December 2020 2:20 PM

The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

documents files paperwork pages folder boxes storage office data 123rf

SIU seizes years of paperwork in raid on National Lotteries offices

8 December 2020 1:41 PM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been conducting a raid on the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless Camps Bay Cape Town 123rf 123rfbusiness

Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn

8 December 2020 1:11 PM

U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maponya-Mall-grants

Covid-19 grant application rejected? You've got until the end of Jan to appeal

8 December 2020 11:46 AM

The R350 SRD grant was initially set to run between May and October, however, it was extended until the end of January 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene tape police barrier 123rfcrime 123rf

'Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community'

8 December 2020 11:41 AM

Strandfontein CPF chair Sandy Schuter describes how rising music star Chad du Plessis was murdered in his brother's driveway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yusufjpg

From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter

8 December 2020 11:16 AM

Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crime-scene-police-tape-pexels-free-to-usejpeg

MEC Fritz condemns stoning of suspected gang member by Manenberg residents

8 December 2020 10:24 AM

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the reports of apparent vigilantism in Manenberg over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rage-tn-2jpg

One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim

8 December 2020 9:28 AM

"The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany

World Business

Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg

Entertainment Local

'Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community'

Local

EWN Highlights

Q3 GDP bounce-back means there's hope for the economy - Maluleke

8 December 2020 4:31 PM

ConCourt judge takes issue with recording of testimony at Hlophe tribunal

8 December 2020 4:22 PM

At least 12 people injured in explosions at Pinetown chemical factory

8 December 2020 3:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA