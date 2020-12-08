EFF claims WCED probe into Brackenfell matric farewell saga whitewashed





The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has completed its preliminary report into the matric party that was held at a private venue where only white learners attended.

The WCED found no evidence that pupils were excluded based on their race.

It also found that invitations were circulated to all matric classes at Brackenfell High School and even surrounding schools.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement on Monday adding that there were no grounds to take action against the Brackenfell High School teachers who attended the private event.

Western Cape EFF chairperson Melikhaya Xego says he expected a whitewashed investigation from MEC Schäfer and the WCED.

We expected that. The racism in the Western Cape will never be exposed by the Democratic Alliance. They are beneficiaries of this whole system. They cannot do anything that will undo the beneficiation of white people in the Western Cape. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

Debbie Schäfer dismissed this whole allegation from word go before she investigated anything. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

Xego claims that the complainants who had reached out to the EFF about the whites-only event were not contacted by the WCED.

He says the party was also not contacted for input into the probe.

The victims that raised the matter with EFF.... they say they were shocked and didn't even know there was an investigation. The question is: who did they [WCED] investigate, without consulting the victims and actual complainant which is the EFF. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

The EFF maintains that Brackenfell teachers are responsible for organising the event and excluding black pupils in the process.

Although the EFF has not yet seen the report, Xego says the party plans to challenge its findings.

Some people have questioned the credibility and independence of the WCED report.

The MEC's spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, says the investigation was conducted by officials from the office of the chief director of WCED's education districts.

Mauchline says the report findings are based on facts.

From the evidence that we have, it was shown that [the invitation] was sent to all learners. It was confirmed by the Class Rep. The invitation was shared with learners from other schools. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The investigation involved talking to school members, parents, and all sorts of people. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The investigation was done by our departmental officials from the Chief Director of districts... It wasn't the MEC who did the investigation. She asked for an investigation and a report to be given to her. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The EFF still wants to hand over its memorandum of demands to Brackenfell High School, where it staged several protests last month.

The School Governing Body (SGB) is seeking an interdict to prevent the EFF from protesting near the school, but the case has been postponed to 22 December for judgment.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is also conducting its own investigation into the matter.

