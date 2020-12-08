From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter





When former auctioneer Yusuf Daniels began putting pen to paper, jotting down anecdotes about his life growing up in the suburbs of Athlone and Mitchells Plain, little did he know that he would have a best-selling book on his hands - but that's what happened.

That collection of stories became 'Living Coloured (because Black and White were Already Taken)', a compilation of short stories that serve as an ode to an era all Cape Coloured people will instantly recognise.

Copies of the book flew off the shelves - 3 000 were sold within the first month of its release.

Fast forward to today and the book has now been adapted for the stage by award-winning actor, Daniel Mpilo Richards.

Directed by entertainer Loukmaan Adams and it opens at the Baxter this Tuesday night...

Richards and Daniels joined Cape Talk's Sara-Jayne King to chat about the production.

It's the relatability of the stories, and it doesn't matter if you coloured, black or white, somewhere in your life, you've done the stuff I've done. Yusuf Daniels, Author - Living Coloured (Because black and white were already taken)

Coloured people have this incredible ability to tell stories Daniel Mpilo Richards, Playwright/actor

The book is just filled with colour...it really picks up on the positivity of the communities that he lived in. Daniel Mpilo Richards, Playwright/actor

I started chronologically. I wanted to take you on a journey from when Yusuf was a boy to where he is now. Daniel Mpilo Richards, Playwright/actor

There are five young, incredible South African performers who bring Yusuf's words to life in the most amazing way. Daniel Mpilo Richards, Playwright/actor

Clickhere for ticket details

