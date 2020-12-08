Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany





Sweden baffled much of the world by not imposing a lockdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, with hospitalisations rising rapidly, the county is changing tack and implementing restrictions.

Gatherings of more than eight people in public are now banned.

The country has also shut its schools and placed restrictions on alcohol sales.

Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel. Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister - Sweden

Image courtesy of Daniel J?dzura (123rf)

On Friday, the nation of 10 million people recorded almost 6000 new Covid-19 infections.

Sweden has three times more confirmed Covid-19 cases than Denmark, nine times more cases than Finland and six times the cases of Norway, despite having only about double the population size of its neighbours.

The Swedes have a death rate per capita several times higher than its Nordic neighbours.

Sweden now has double the number of Covid-19 case per capita than Britain, Germany, or Spain.

Skane county has an outbreak similar to some of the worst-hit places in the world.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Sweden now has schools closed, alcohol sales restricted, gatherings limited to eight people… A full lockdown is looming… It has double the number of Covid cases per capita than Spain, Germany, or the UK… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

