Covid-19 grant application rejected? You've got until the end of Jan to appeal
Citizens who applied and were denied the government's R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants have until the end of February to appeal.
The grant, which government introduced in response to the hardships many South Africans experienced as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, came into effect in May.
Since then over 19 million 'Covid-19' payments have been made, but 16 million people have had their applications rejected.
CapeTalk's Africa Melane spoke to Sassa's general manager for grants administration Fanie Sethokga to find out why.
The majority of those who were declined were declined as a result of them not passing some checkpoints which were provided for.Fanie Sethokga, General manager for Grants Administration - Sassa
Those checkpoints, says Sethokga, are that only those who are unemployed, not already grant recipients and do not receive any other form of income are eligible for the grant.
There were a number of conditions set for us to check before we approved.Fanie Sethokga, General manager for Grants Administration - Sassa
Sethogka says if an appeal is successful, any back payment will depend upon when the person initially applied for the grant.
If they are successful we will pay them from the date on which they applied [for the grant]. We won't pay everyone from the month of May.Fanie Sethokga, General manager for Grants Administration - Sassa
The grant was initially set to run between May and October, however, it was extended until the end of January 2021.
To listen to a podcast of the full conversation, click below:
