Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport





The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has added Breakdancing as a medal event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Image credit: chaoss (123rf)

The official event name will be “Breaking”, as it was called by its New York Bronx inventors in the 1970s.

The Paris Olympics is scheduled to take place on time in 2024, despite the delaying of the Tokyo Olympics due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

It must have evolved! I must confess; I’m not an expert on breakdancing. It probably changed a bit since guys first started spinning on their bums on pavements. Has it changed a bit? Obviously, it must’ve to become a sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics along with surfing, skateboarding and climbing. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

All the actual sports are left out! Like basketball, squash and cricket… Darts doesn't get a look. Chess got turned down… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Breakdancing, maybe it’s not such a great spectator sport. Climbing; is that the dullest sport? Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:55].