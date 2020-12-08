Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has added Breakdancing as a medal event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The official event name will be “Breaking”, as it was called by its New York Bronx inventors in the 1970s.
The Paris Olympics is scheduled to take place on time in 2024, despite the delaying of the Tokyo Olympics due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Recently published articles featuring Gilchrist:
-
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany
-
-
It must have evolved! I must confess; I’m not an expert on breakdancing. It probably changed a bit since guys first started spinning on their bums on pavements. Has it changed a bit? Obviously, it must’ve to become a sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics along with surfing, skateboarding and climbing.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
All the actual sports are left out! Like basketball, squash and cricket… Darts doesn't get a look. Chess got turned down…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Breakdancing, maybe it’s not such a great spectator sport. Climbing; is that the dullest sport?Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:55].
More from Sport
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record
Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"?Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor
Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).Read More
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series
The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.Read More
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60
The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.Read More
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion
The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m
Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.Read More
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs
That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola NtshingaRead More