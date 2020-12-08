SIU seizes years of paperwork in raid on National Lotteries offices
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to probe alleged corruption at the NLC
The commission has been embroiled in allegations of corruption, fraud, nepotism, and maladministration.
SIU investigators are at the NLC headquarters in Hatfield in Pretoria after they obtained a search-and-seizure warrant on Monday.
Investigators will now have to go through stacks of folders that include years of transactions dating back to 2014, says SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
Kganyago says officials will also be collecting more NLC files from document storage company Metrofile and from a lawyer contracted by the commission.
We are looking at all the documents that we need for the transactions that have happened in the National Lotteries Commission since January 2014.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
We are at the moment recovering [documents] from the Office of the NLC. We will be also going to where they store their files, which is Metrofile. We are also going to the premises of one lawyer in Pretoria that was working with them.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
The proclamation clearly says that we need to look at the employees of the NLC and board members who might have been implicated in this issue of giving grants to friends and family.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered alleged fraud, corruption and nepotism linked to multimillion-rand Lottery grants.
Joseph, who works for news agency GroundUp, has written about a string of dodgy Lottery deals over the past three years.
He details some of the stories about dubious Lottery-funded infrastructure projects using shelf companies.
At the heart of this story lies corruption, fraud, and nepotism running into millions of rands. We might never know the full extent it.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
A lot of the allegations involved major infrastructure projects... I've seen with my own eyes old-age home, drug rehabilitation centres, museums, many of them are still unfinished years after millions were granted.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
Listen to Kaizer Kganyago on The Midday Report:
Listen to Raymond Joseph on Today with Kieno Kammies:
