Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn
It is a difficult conversation to have especially with someone who has a good heart and is well-intentioned. They really mean well and I see where they are coming from.Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Strategic Partnership Development Manager - U-Turn
She says they do not know what the alternatives are, and are unaware of the implications of this short-term assistance.
Strategic Partnership Development Manager at U-TurBut it really does aggravate the problem because what it does is create a support network to maintain the person on the street, and as long as someone remains on the street, the harder it is for us to then work with them and to help them get rehabilitated and reintegrate back into society.Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Strategic Partnership Development Manager - U-Turn
She says U-Turn is not calling for people to refrain from caring or helping.
Rather what they are asking for particularly as we approach the Christmas season, and there is an outpouring of generosity and caring, is that individuals think carefully about where they are putting that caring and how they are investing in people's future.Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Strategic Partnership Development Manager - U-Turn
If you are constantly investing in short-term solutions you are a hamster on a wheel.Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Strategic Partnership Development Manager - U-Turn
So how can caring people help?
The quickest and the fastest one is to look at a U-Turn voucher, she explains
The vouchers are important because they take care of the short-term needs - providing food and clothing for an individual - so you are ensuring they are not in a cycle of survival.Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Strategic Partnership Development Manager - U-Turn
But the voucher serves an additional person, she says.
When they come for food and clothing at U-Turn service centres they are also getting things like change-readiness modules, they are doing motivational interviewing - the entire programme is designed to get someone ready for that next step which is generally drug and alcohol rehab.Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Strategic Partnership Development Manager - U-Turn
Following rehabilitation, they go into an after-care programme which involves skills development.
This programme involves rehabilitation and development, she emphasises.
Click here to find out more about U-Turn and help someone this festive season with a U-Turn voucher.
Listen to these insights from Rowen Ravera-Bauer below:
