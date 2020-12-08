Rand leaps on much better than expected third quarter economic growth
The South African rand leapt higher on Tuesday on GDP growth of 66.1% - the fastest on record and better than the consensus forecast of 54%.
The rand strengthened by about 1% to R15.07 just before Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released South Africa’s third quarter (Q3) GDP figures.
At 1:18 pm it was trading at R15.05 to the US dollar.
Mining grew by a whopping 288.3% while agriculture – the only sector of the economy to grow in Q2 – grew by 18.5%.
The economy shrank by a record 51% on an annualised basis in Q2/2020.
Amy MacIver interviewed Maluleka.
Mining recorded the highest growth at 288.3%... Agriculture grew in the previous quarter and has grown by 18.5% in Q3…Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
