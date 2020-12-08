Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence





The theatre says productions will be put on hold in an effort to help contain the Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape.

Three productions will be affected by the suspension of the summer programme, namely 'Living Coloured', 'Lottering in Lockdown' and 'From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach - With Kids!'.

Yusuf Daniels’ 'Living Coloured' and Marc Lottering’s 'Lottering in Lockdown' will have a shorter run and close on 19 December 2020.

Chantal Stanfield’s 'From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach - With Kids!', which was due to start on 22 December, has been cancelled and is planned to return sometime in 2021.

The Baxter Theatre reopened in October after almost nine months of being closed down.

CapeTalk host John Maytham staged the first live theatre production at the Baxter since the lockdown in March.