Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence
The theatre says productions will be put on hold in an effort to help contain the Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape.
Three productions will be affected by the suspension of the summer programme, namely 'Living Coloured', 'Lottering in Lockdown' and 'From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach - With Kids!'.
RELATED: From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter
Yusuf Daniels’ 'Living Coloured' and Marc Lottering’s 'Lottering in Lockdown' will have a shorter run and close on 19 December 2020.
Chantal Stanfield’s 'From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach - With Kids!', which was due to start on 22 December, has been cancelled and is planned to return sometime in 2021.
The Baxter Theatre reopened in October after almost nine months of being closed down.
CapeTalk host John Maytham staged the first live theatre production at the Baxter since the lockdown in March.
More from Lifestyle
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.Read More
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak
All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed.Read More
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert
With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert advice.Read More
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice
Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’.Read More
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge
The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts.Read More
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists
Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children.Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.Read More
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics
Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.Read More
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown'
The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
More from Local
Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine
Available in both English and Afrikaans Journal/Joernaal hits the shelves this coming Friday as Pippa Hudson finds out...Read More
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg
Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75.Read More
SIU seizes years of paperwork in raid on National Lotteries offices
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been conducting a raid on the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn
U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.Read More
EFF claims WCED probe into Brackenfell matric farewell saga whitewashed
The EFF in the Western Cape says it plans to challenge the WCED's report findings into the Brackenfell High School matric farewell debacle.Read More
Covid-19 grant application rejected? You've got until the end of Jan to appeal
The R350 SRD grant was initially set to run between May and October, however, it was extended until the end of January 2021.Read More
'Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community'
Strandfontein CPF chair Sandy Schuter describes how rising music star Chad du Plessis was murdered in his brother's driveway.Read More
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter
Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards.Read More
MEC Fritz condemns stoning of suspected gang member by Manenberg residents
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the reports of apparent vigilantism in Manenberg over the weekend.Read More
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim
"The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off."Read More