Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg
South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube says he is 'gutted' by the death of Naledi Awards founder and CEO Dawn Lindberg.
The 75-year-old died on Monday from Covid-19-related complications.
With a career spanning more than 50 years, Lindberg founded the Naledi Awards in 2004 to celebrate excellence in theatre.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Amy McIver Ka-Ncube described Lindberg's 'fiery spirit'.
This is a great, great, great loss for the industry.Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Actor
As the leader of the Naledi Awards, it won't be the same without her...but her legacy will remain with the Naledis.Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Actor
Let her soul continue to be the guiding star for the survival of the theatre.Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Actor
Lindberg is survived by her husband Des, her sons Adam and Joshua, and her grandchildren.
CELEBRATING THE LIFE THAT WAS DAWN AVRIL LINDBERG— #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) December 8, 2020
The Artscape family celebrates the life of a theatre icon who has left this world to star in the heavens above. Dawn Avril Lindberg died on Monday evening, 7 December, due to a COVID-19 related illness. https://t.co/BtwNmfyhL7 pic.twitter.com/38EoduR7Bn
Deeply saddened to wake up to the news that Dawn Lindberg the CEO of the @NalediAwardsSA has passed away from a Covid-19 related illness- Dawn was a champion of the theatre world #RIPDawnLindberg @ChampionSAfrica pic.twitter.com/9a6K92RHmF— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) December 8, 2020
Forever in our hearts...we will miss you dearly @DawnLindberg our beloved @NalediAwardsSA CEO. You've left an indelible mark in our hearts and in the Theatre and Arts fraternity. Robala ka Kgotso Mama Dawn. We are devastated. Prayers & Love to Des and the Lindbergs💔🕊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pM4kVlWcox— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) December 8, 2020
Click below to hear actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube's full tribute to Dawn Lindberg:
More from Entertainment
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter
Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards.Read More
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday
Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to online trolls.Read More
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career
Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of his career highlights.Read More
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists
Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children.Read More
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'
Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' which he released four months ago.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm
"I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham.Read More
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.Read More
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series
The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.Read More
'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination
'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars.Read More
More from Local
Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine
Available in both English and Afrikaans Journal/Joernaal hits the shelves this coming Friday as Pippa Hudson finds out...Read More
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence
The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021.Read More
SIU seizes years of paperwork in raid on National Lotteries offices
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been conducting a raid on the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn
U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.Read More
EFF claims WCED probe into Brackenfell matric farewell saga whitewashed
The EFF in the Western Cape says it plans to challenge the WCED's report findings into the Brackenfell High School matric farewell debacle.Read More
Covid-19 grant application rejected? You've got until the end of Jan to appeal
The R350 SRD grant was initially set to run between May and October, however, it was extended until the end of January 2021.Read More
'Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community'
Strandfontein CPF chair Sandy Schuter describes how rising music star Chad du Plessis was murdered in his brother's driveway.Read More
MEC Fritz condemns stoning of suspected gang member by Manenberg residents
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the reports of apparent vigilantism in Manenberg over the weekend.Read More
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim
"The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off."Read More