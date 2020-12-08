Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg





South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube says he is 'gutted' by the death of Naledi Awards founder and CEO Dawn Lindberg.

The 75-year-old died on Monday from Covid-19-related complications.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Lindberg founded the Naledi Awards in 2004 to celebrate excellence in theatre.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Amy McIver Ka-Ncube described Lindberg's 'fiery spirit'.

This is a great, great, great loss for the industry. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Actor

As the leader of the Naledi Awards, it won't be the same without her...but her legacy will remain with the Naledis. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Actor

Let her soul continue to be the guiding star for the survival of the theatre. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Actor

Lindberg is survived by her husband Des, her sons Adam and Joshua, and her grandchildren.

CELEBRATING THE LIFE THAT WAS DAWN AVRIL LINDBERG



The Artscape family celebrates the life of a theatre icon who has left this world to star in the heavens above. Dawn Avril Lindberg died on Monday evening, 7 December, due to a COVID-19 related illness. https://t.co/BtwNmfyhL7 pic.twitter.com/38EoduR7Bn — #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) December 8, 2020

Deeply saddened to wake up to the news that Dawn Lindberg the CEO of the @NalediAwardsSA has passed away from a Covid-19 related illness- Dawn was a champion of the theatre world #RIPDawnLindberg @ChampionSAfrica pic.twitter.com/9a6K92RHmF — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) December 8, 2020

Forever in our hearts...we will miss you dearly @DawnLindberg our beloved @NalediAwardsSA CEO. You've left an indelible mark in our hearts and in the Theatre and Arts fraternity. Robala ka Kgotso Mama Dawn. We are devastated. Prayers & Love to Des and the Lindbergs💔🕊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pM4kVlWcox — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) December 8, 2020

