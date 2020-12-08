Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector
Covid-19 has somewhat reignited manufacturing in South Africa.
To name a few examples:
-
In the past few months, the country produced more than 20 000 ventilators which before it would have had to import.
-
South Africa produced and exported hand sanitiser valued at R1.66 billion to 30 other African countries.
-
The country increased its capacity to make medical-grade N95 face masks from six million units at the start of the pandemic to about 13 million currently.
-
Aspen Pharmacare is ready to start making Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in Nelson Mandela Bay if and when it gets regulatory approval.
-
South Africa is making reagents required for Covid-19 testing. These will be market-ready within the next three months.
Amy MacIver interviewed EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.
The engineering and scientific communities came on board…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN
Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Swaziland were the top destinations for exports of South African hand sanitiser…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
For more detail, read “Small wins inside the Covid-19 storm: How SA is reviving hope and the economy” – EWN
