Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector

8 December 2020 2:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.

Covid-19 has somewhat reignited manufacturing in South Africa.

Previously imported Covid-19 essentials, now made in South Africa. © maridav/123rf.com

To name a few examples:

  • In the past few months, the country produced more than 20 000 ventilators which before it would have had to import.

  • South Africa produced and exported hand sanitiser valued at R1.66 billion to 30 other African countries.

  • The country increased its capacity to make medical-grade N95 face masks from six million units at the start of the pandemic to about 13 million currently.

  • Aspen Pharmacare is ready to start making Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in Nelson Mandela Bay if and when it gets regulatory approval.

  • South Africa is making reagents required for Covid-19 testing. These will be market-ready within the next three months.

Amy MacIver interviewed EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.

The engineering and scientific communities came on board…

Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN

Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Swaziland were the top destinations for exports of South African hand sanitiser…

Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

For more detail, read “Small wins inside the Covid-19 storm: How SA is reviving hope and the economy” – EWN


