Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector





Covid-19 has somewhat reignited manufacturing in South Africa.

Previously imported Covid-19 essentials, now made in South Africa. © maridav/123rf.com

To name a few examples:

In the past few months, the country produced more than 20 000 ventilators which before it would have had to import.

South Africa produced and exported hand sanitiser valued at R1.66 billion to 30 other African countries.

The country increased its capacity to make medical-grade N95 face masks from six million units at the start of the pandemic to about 13 million currently.

Aspen Pharmacare is ready to start making Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in Nelson Mandela Bay if and when it gets regulatory approval.

South Africa is making reagents required for Covid-19 testing. These will be market-ready within the next three months.

Amy MacIver interviewed EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.

The engineering and scientific communities came on board… Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN

Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Swaziland were the top destinations for exports of South African hand sanitiser… Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

For more detail, read “Small wins inside the Covid-19 storm: How SA is reviving hope and the economy” – EWN