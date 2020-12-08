Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine
A brand new magazine hits the shelves this week aimed at the over 40 market.
Published in both Afrikaans and English, the magazine, called 'Journal' (Joernaal) is the brainchild of industry stalwart Terena le Roux.
She spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her latest publishing venture.
Positive aging has to do with how we age and how and how we proceed through life and it has got a lot to do with how with think and what we do about that.Terena le Roux, Editor - Journal magazine
Le Roux says she hopes the new magazine will appeal to a largely uncatered for demographic.
You get to a certain point where you're told, these products just don't work for you.Terena le Roux, Editor - Journal magazine
Between 40 and 100, there's 60 years to play around in!Terena le Roux, Editor - Journal magazine
Agism is rife!Terena le Roux, Editor - Journal magazine
Journal hits the shelves this Friday, 11 December. You can pick up a copy for R85 from Woolworths, Spar, and select Clicks stores.
Listen to the full conversation below:
