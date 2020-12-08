SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Investment School - Differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AfriForum will oppose the matric rewrite in court. Here's what they'll argue Lobby group AfriForum is heading to court on Wednesday in an urgent bid to reverse the DBE's decision. 8 December 2020 6:56 PM
Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine Available in both English and Afrikaans Journal/Joernaal hits the shelves this coming Friday as Pippa Hudson finds out... 8 December 2020 4:34 PM
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75. 8 December 2020 2:24 PM
View all Local
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme. 8 December 2020 1:11 PM
Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk Latest High Court judgment 'is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing' against her. 8 December 2020 8:02 AM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Politics
SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump Q3 saw GDP growth of 66.1% quarter on quarter, as lockdown restrictions eased. Economist Goolam Ballim interrogates the figures. 8 December 2020 6:51 PM
Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt. 8 December 2020 2:44 PM
Rand leaps on much better than expected third quarter economic growth The rand reacted favourably to Q3 GDP growth of 66.1% - the fastest on record and better than the consensus forecasts of 54%. 8 December 2020 1:46 PM
View all Business
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021. 8 December 2020 2:20 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
View all Sport
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75. 8 December 2020 2:24 PM
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards. 8 December 2020 11:16 AM
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany "Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2020 11:18 AM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump

8 December 2020 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gross Domestic Product
GDP
Recession
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Goolam Ballim
GDP Growth
lockdown restrictions

Q3 saw GDP growth of 66.1% quarter on quarter, as lockdown restrictions eased. Economist Goolam Ballim interrogates the figures.

The South African economy grew by an annualised rate of 66,1% in quarter three, as GDP rose by an estimated 13.5%.

All industries recorded an increase in economic activity compared with the second quarter.

At the top of the list were manufacturing, trade and mining.

The higher-than-expected recovery must seen in the context of coming off the very low base recorded in the second quarter, cautions Stats SA.

"South African industries still have a long way to go before reaching levels of production seen before the pandemic. Despite the rebound, the economy is still 5,8% smaller than it was at the end of 2019."

Bruce Whitfield gets some perspective from Goolam Ballim, group chief economist at Standard Bank.

The third quarter's performance must be seen alongside the reduced stringency with regard to the lockdown levels - that would be the most significant determinant.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

The relative drop in the coronavirus infection rate since the beginning of the hard lockdown should also be taken into account, he says.

At the same time, South Africa should be concerned by the current daily rise in infections and the multiplying effect of the holiday season.

It is plausible to suggest that in the absence of heavily adopted pharmaceutical interventions that we are going to see a material increase in infections in the latter half of January, and early February, borne of the revelry in December.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

However, it is unlikely we will go back to the type of Level 5 stringency we saw in April, simply because that would be too dire an economic policy choice... although we will see more stringent localised enforcement... calibrations that will impact on certain sectors.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

It must also be kept in mind that the labour market will lag, adds Ballim.

[Employers] will first cover costs before they can take a view that aggregate demand is going to be prospectively glistening and they can hire new or more labour, or even invest more briskly in manufacturing or supply elements.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

Listen to Ballim's forecast for our economy below:


This article first appeared on 702 : SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump


8 December 2020 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gross Domestic Product
GDP
Recession
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Goolam Ballim
GDP Growth
lockdown restrictions

More from Business

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-isolation-sanitiser-pandemic-medical-123rf

Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector

8 December 2020 2:44 PM

South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Rand leaps on much better than expected third quarter economic growth

8 December 2020 1:46 PM

The rand reacted favourably to Q3 GDP growth of 66.1% - the fastest on record and better than the consensus forecasts of 54%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sweden swedish flag surgical mask covid-19 123rf

Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany

8 December 2020 11:18 AM

"Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cherries cherry farming fruit farming 123rf

Why are cherries more expensive this year? Klondyke Cherry Farm explains

8 December 2020 6:59 AM

Late summer has resulted in cherry harvest being three weeks late and so at this stage, there are fewer cherries going to market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closing down sale bankrupt bankruptcy recession 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy woman new car vehicle motoring 123rf 123rfbusiness

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

7 December 2020 6:34 PM

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order

7 December 2020 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Upset man holding credit card with laptop on background 123rf

FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

7 December 2020 7:18 AM

Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AfriForum will oppose the matric rewrite in court. Here's what they'll argue

Local

Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany

World Business

'Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community'

Local

EWN Highlights

Hlophe denies he tried to persuade ConCourt judges to be lenient with Zuma

8 December 2020 7:06 PM

63% of grade 5 pupils at SA’s public schools lack basic maths knowledge - TIMSS

8 December 2020 6:49 PM

Assets worth R23m seized from corruption accused staff in KZN premier's office

8 December 2020 6:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA