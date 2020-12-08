Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
AfriForum will oppose the matric rewrite in court. Here's what they'll argue
Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine
View all Local
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn
Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order
View all Politics
SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump
Covid-19 awakens South Africa's slumbering manufacturing sector
Rand leaps on much better than expected third quarter economic growth
View all Business
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak
View all Lifestyle
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
View all Sport
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues
View all Africa
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we're toast – Prof Karim
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

8 December 2020 8:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Advertising
Amazon
Andy Rice
branding
2020
heroes and zeros
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Christmas adverts
The Show Must Go On
triumph over adversity

Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.

Branding expert Andy Rice has picked Amazon as his advertising hero of the week.

The retail giant's TV Christmas campaign narrates the story of a talented young dancer preparing for a big performance.

Her expectations are dashed when the event is cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.

However, the ballerina's family and community succeed in helping to make her dreams come true in a slightly different way.

Have the tissues ready!

Having checked out various brands' Christmas ads in the year of Covid, Rice explains why Amazon nails it.

'The Show Must Go On' as a delightful, sentimental spot he says.

She obviously goes into massive gloom and despair, but as the Queen song used for the soundtrack says: The Show Must Go On.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

And so it does... Her family and community find a way to let her showcase her skills.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

It's able to position itself slightly differently. It's not entirely about Christmas...

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising update below (skip to 6:54 for Christmas advertising segment):


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad


