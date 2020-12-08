



Private Nigerian airline Air Peace is set to launch its new route between Lagos and Johannesburg on Thursday 17 December.

Passengers will fly in a three-class Boeing 777-300 configured with 320 seats.

We can't wait to kick off our Lagos-Johannesburg-Lagos operations. Get ready. For bookings, visit our website- https://t.co/OgBH3lj1pr.#BetterDealWithAirPeace pic.twitter.com/93tr7cj80Q — Air Peace (@flyairpeace) November 3, 2020

Bruce Whitfield interviews independent Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola.

He says Air Peace is now the only west African airline that flies into Joburg.

I believe that Joburg-Lagos flight will be packed. Nigerians love to go home for Christmas. Adetunji Omotola, Independent Africa analyst

I think tickets are going for about ten grand. Adetunji Omotola, Independent Africa analyst

Listen to Omotola's wrap of Africa business news (Air Peace segment at 3:50):

This article first appeared on 702 : Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas