Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
Private Nigerian airline Air Peace is set to launch its new route between Lagos and Johannesburg on Thursday 17 December.
Passengers will fly in a three-class Boeing 777-300 configured with 320 seats.
We can't wait to kick off our Lagos-Johannesburg-Lagos operations. Get ready. For bookings, visit our website- https://t.co/OgBH3lj1pr.#BetterDealWithAirPeace pic.twitter.com/93tr7cj80Q— Air Peace (@flyairpeace) November 3, 2020
Bruce Whitfield interviews independent Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola.
He says Air Peace is now the only west African airline that flies into Joburg.
I believe that Joburg-Lagos flight will be packed. Nigerians love to go home for Christmas.Adetunji Omotola, Independent Africa analyst
I think tickets are going for about ten grand.Adetunji Omotola, Independent Africa analyst
Listen to Omotola's wrap of Africa business news (Air Peace segment at 3:50):
This article first appeared on 702 : Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
