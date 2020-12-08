Spike in spam calls from insurers and banks as SA emerged from hard lockdown





From April to October this year there has been a 191% increase in spam calls in South Africa.

This is according to insights from Truecaller, the world’s leading caller ID and spam blocking app.

South Africa has been among Truecaller's top 20 most spammed countries in the world for the past three years.

Kim Fai Kok, director of communications at Truecaller, says spam calls in South Africa are 17% higher than pre-lockdown days.

He says spam calls are at an all-time high particularly from insurance and financial services telemarketers.

Insurers have been trying to sell health and life insurance while banks have been selling credit cards and loans.

This year we've seen a huge increase in insurance companies trying to call our users. Kim Fai Kok, Director of communications - Truecaller

Spam reached its lowest point in April, when strict curfews and lockdowns were implemented worldwide.

Kok tells CapeTalk that spam calls saw a 59% dive from March to April in South Africa, in correlation to the hard lockdown in the country.

Spam calls started to decrease around March and April in South Africa. This we believe had to do with quarantines and curfews which limited access to certain equipment and technologies for telemarketers and spammers. Kim Fai Kok, Director of communications - Truecaller

Spam calls saw a 59% dive from March to April. However, from April to October, there's been a 191% increase of spam calls. Kim Fai Kok, Director of communications - Truecaller

