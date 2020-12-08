AfriForum will oppose the matric rewrite in court. Here's what they'll argue





AfriForum will approach the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday (9 December) in an urgent court application to oppose the matric rewrite.

Last week, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that matric pupils nationwide would need to rewrite Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 after they were leaked last month.

AfriForum is representing four matrics pupils as applicants in the case.

AfriForum's lawyer Willie Spies chats to CapeTalk host John Maytham about what he will argue in court:

Learners not consulted

Spies says the decision by the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was made without consulting any representative body of matric learners.

The minister made it clear who she consulted with before making this decision. The one clear ommission in that regard is the pupils. Not a single youth organisation or representative body [was consulted]. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

Decision unfairly disadvantages majority of students

Spies says the DBE's interim report only pinpoints about 195 learners who had seen the leaked question papers via WhatsApp.

He says the matric rewrite unfairly disadvantage approximately 400,000 matrics who took the exam in an honest manner.

He adds that the DBE should rather focus on disciplinary action against the guilty parties who acted dishonestly by using and sharing the leaked papers.

The popular argument is that you cannot punish close to 400,000 learners for the wrongs that were committed by 100 or 200 people. It's just not fair. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

Legal duty to mark papers

Spies argues that the DBE’s own regulations contain provisions for leaked papers.

The regulations state that if any irregularity did not result from the actions of the candidate sitting for the exam and if the candidate did not gain any benefit from it, the examination answer paper must be marked and the result must be made known, he tells CapeTalk.

The legislation states that the learners have the right to have their answering scripts marked... Every single innocent learner who wrote the exam without having the benefit of a leaked paper has the right to have their answering paper marked and to have the marks allocated. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

Rights infringed

Spies argues that the rights of the matric pupils have been infringed. These include the right to dignity, the right to the presumption of innocence, and the right to administrative justice.

There's a whole range of Constitutional rights that are being infringed upon. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

Alternative options available

AfriForum believes that matric candidates who gained an unfair advantage due to the exam leaks can be identified without having to implement a nationwide rewrite.

Spies proposes that the results from the final matric exams should be compared against each candidate's academic track record, known as school-based assessment.

"If there are discrepancies and the discrepancies are huge, then that is good reason to investigate the specific learner's performance", he argues.

