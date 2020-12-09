Giving your family pet a loving and respectful send-off





Pets very often become a member of the family, and when their time eventually comes, it can hit you pretty hard

What options are available to say goodbye?

The Animal Hospital is a group of veterinary practices with eleven branches in Cape Town and beyond. formerly known as Tygerberg Animal Hospital. Refilwe Moloto speaks to senior partner, Dr Stephen Smith about how we can lay our beloved pets to rest.

The tricky thing is there are certainly legal problems with burying a body in the back garden. It is a public health issue. Dr Stephen Smith, Veterinarian and Senior Partner - The Animal Hospital

People don't always stay in the same home forever and other pets can, unfortunately, dig up the bones, and it does take a long time for a body to decompose. Dr Stephen Smith, Veterinarian and Senior Partner - The Animal Hospital

Smith says the best option is cremation.

A standard cremation is a cheaper option where four or five get cremated together but obviously, you can't get any ashes back. Dr Stephen Smith, Veterinarian and Senior Partner - The Animal Hospital

But there is an individual cremation option where depending on which company, you can get a lovely little ceramic urn, with the name on. Dr Stephen Smith, Veterinarian and Senior Partner - The Animal Hospital

You could then bury the ashes or plant a tree over the ashes and have a little memorial service in your back garden Dr Stephen Smith, Veterinarian and Senior Partner - The Animal Hospital

Multiple cremations are an economic consideration where the cost is reduced when the incinerator is run for multiple pets, he explains.

For some people, they like to remember the pets as they were, through photos and videos and so on, so once an animal has gone what happens to the body is not that important to some, but to others, it is very important. Dr Stephen Smith, Veterinarian and Senior Partner - The Animal Hospital

As long as the body is handled with respect by a professional company, and that is very important for us as veterinarians. Dr Stephen Smith, Veterinarian and Senior Partner - The Animal Hospital

Smith says there is a company that offers an above-ground compost burial.

It is a very scientific thing and within three months everything is broken down. I like it. It is environmentally friendly. Dr Stephen Smith, Veterinarian and Senior Partner - The Animal Hospital

Listen to the interview below: