'Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture'
Crime intelligence lies at the heart of crime-fighting strategies implemented by South African Police Services (SAPS).
The head of crime intelligence is facing serious disciplinary action, raises concerns about the effectiveness of this department and what the knock-on effect is, says Refilwe Moloto.
According to reports crime intelligence boss, Lt Gen Peter Jacobs allegedly manipulated a Covid-19 PPE deal using state funds.
Criminologist Simon Howell looks at the shocking state of the crime intelligence unit at its head Lt. Gen. Peter Jacobs faces an allegation of corruption.
Howell says while the issues surrounding the case are complex, it does impact SAPS leadership structures.
SAPS is a hierarchical organisation so without leadership in place at any given time, the whole ship begins to sink.Simon Howell, Criminologist - UCT Centre for Criminology
He says this is part of an ongoing leadership problem at SAPS.
It impacts SAPS's ability to respond to and deal with crime.Simon Howell, Criminologist - UCT Centre for Criminology
It is a national problem, he suggests.
Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture.Simon Howell, Criminologist - UCT Centre for Criminology
While there are myriad challenges within SAPS, many of them are political issues, he believes.
This is just the latest of these political issues playing themselves out.Simon Howell, Criminologist - UCT Centre for Criminology
It allows organised crime to flourish as there is no defence against it, says Howell.
SAPS is hampered in dealing with this latest allegation.
Jacobs is claiming he is on sick leave.Simon Howell, Criminologist - UCT Centre for Criminology
This is the tip of a bigger iceberg and that iceberg has the potential to undermine SAPS quite significantly. As always there are good people in SAPS. One hopes the good people will win out at the end of the day.Simon Howell, Criminologist - UCT Centre for Criminology
The PPE procurement was a very murky proess....but is being used by both sides to blame one another...and leaves the lower ranks of SAPS rudderless.Simon Howell, Criminologist - UCT Centre for Criminology
Listen to the interview below:
