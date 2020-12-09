Get far from madding crowds at price you can afford – E Cape to W Cape tourists

Today at 11:05 High levels of E. coli in water from Milnerton waste plant Today with Kieno Kammies

Andrea Korff - Legal Project Manager at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Today at 11:32 I-CAN youth empowerment Today with Kieno Kammies

Llewellyn Scholtz - Former Teacher at ...

Today at 11:45 Whats trending with Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:07 Auditor-general update on the covid-19 relief funds audit The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 12:10 International Anti-Corruption Day: Corruption Watch releases 'Our Future is not for Sale' report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sabeehah Motala - Project co-ordinator at Corruption Watch

Today at 12:15 Court to hear Afriforum urgent bid against rewrite of leaked matric papers The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Willie Spies - Lawyer at AfriForum

Willie Spies

Today at 12:23 Follow up: Convalescent Blood Plasma Trial using antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 Legal Talk: Here's what you need to know about the new land ownership laws & policies planned for SA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:37 Steve Thompson (and a group of ex-rugby union players) intend to sue the RFU for brain damage The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Ross Tucker

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport

Today at 12:40 Hlophe denies he tried to swing pro-Zuma ruling The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Karyn Maughan

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk: SA sees a 191 percent increase in spam calls in just seven months The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa

Today at 12:52 Afrodaddy fundraising for Saartjie Baartman centre The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Today at 18:13 Lift Airlines carves its own fate with its maiden flight The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

