Get far from madding crowds at price you can afford – E Cape to W Cape tourists
The Eastern Cape is open for business, despite rumours to the contrary.
The province’s tourism body launched its summer campaign a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa tightened restrictions in Covid-19 hotspot Nelson Mandela Bay.
But Nelson Mandela Bay represents only a tiny fraction of what the wildly diverse province has on offer.
Recent related articles:
-
'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'
-
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care
-
Covid-19 resurgence: Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is about to hit the road
Refilwe Moloto interviewed William Ross, Chairperson at Emfuleni Corridor Tourism (Eastern Cape).
-
How open for business is our neighbouring province?
-
How open for business should it be?
She inquired about the campaign that asks travellers to visit and get “entangled with nature”.
There are [Covid-19] hotspots around. But the rest of the Eastern Cape – which is vast – is ready and open with wide arms.William Ross, Chairperson - Emfuleni Corridor Tourism
… Wide open spaces and getting away from the maddening crowd… We have completely uncongested areas that are ready for people concerned about the second wave of Covid. This is a way to avoid it.William Ross, Chairperson - Emfuleni Corridor Tourism
We specifically target the domestic market… Everybody has aligned their rates accordingly. There are prices to suit any pocket.William Ross, Chairperson - Emfuleni Corridor Tourism
It’s an outdoor adventure province. You’re going to be outdoors 90% of the time.William Ross, Chairperson - Emfuleni Corridor Tourism
Listen to the interview in the audio below.