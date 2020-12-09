Mzansi's 65-year old internet singing sensation and gogo dies #RIPGeeSixFive





Recent internet sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe has sadly died, her niece Sbu Mpungose tweeted this morning. Selepe wowed the internet recently with a 'Dezember' tune hit called Obani lababantu which has had millions of South Africans dancing.

Her music was in the Amapiano genre, a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music, and part of her popularity was that she created this sing so late in her life, making many realise you are never too old to create a hit song.

She was not only a grandmother but also an academic, and obviously a very talented singer.

Rest in Peace MamNcane

Listen to her Dezember tune below:

My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu.

Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/NAOHlWlsIp — Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) December 9, 2020

