Mzansi's 65-year old internet singing sensation and gogo dies #RIPGeeSixFive
Recent internet sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe has sadly died, her niece Sbu Mpungose tweeted this morning. Selepe wowed the internet recently with a 'Dezember' tune hit called Obani lababantu which has had millions of South Africans dancing.
Her music was in the Amapiano genre, a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music, and part of her popularity was that she created this sing so late in her life, making many realise you are never too old to create a hit song.
She was not only a grandmother but also an academic, and obviously a very talented singer.
Rest in Peace MamNcane
Listen to her Dezember tune below:
My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu.— Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) December 9, 2020
Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/NAOHlWlsIp
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire chatting to Kieno Kammies below:
More from Local
'Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture'
Crime intelligence boss, Lt Gen Peter Jacobs allegedly manipulated a Covid-19 PPE deal using state funds.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More
AfriForum will oppose the matric rewrite in court. Here's what they'll argue
Lobby group AfriForum is heading to court on Wednesday in an urgent bid to reverse the DBE's decision.Read More
Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine
Available in both English and Afrikaans Journal/Joernaal hits the shelves this coming Friday as Pippa Hudson finds out...Read More
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg
Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75.Read More
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence
The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021.Read More
SIU seizes years of paperwork in raid on National Lotteries offices
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been conducting a raid on the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn
U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.Read More
EFF claims WCED probe into Brackenfell matric farewell saga whitewashed
The EFF in the Western Cape says it plans to challenge the WCED's report findings into the Brackenfell High School matric farewell debacle.Read More