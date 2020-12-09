Mzansi's 65-year old internet singing sensation and gogo dies #RIPGeeSixFive

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
High levels of E. coli in water from Milnerton waste plant
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrea Korff - Legal Project Manager at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 11:32
I-CAN youth empowerment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Llewellyn Scholtz - Former Teacher at ...
Today at 11:45
Whats trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
Auditor-general update on the covid-19 relief funds audit
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:10
International Anti-Corruption Day: Corruption Watch releases 'Our Future is not for Sale' report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sabeehah Motala - Project co-ordinator at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:15
Court to hear Afriforum urgent bid against rewrite of leaked matric papers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Willie Spies - Lawyer at AfriForum
Willie Spies
Today at 12:23
Follow up: Convalescent Blood Plasma Trial using antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Legal Talk: Here's what you need to know about the new land ownership laws & policies planned for SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:37
Steve Thompson (and a group of ex-rugby union players) intend to sue the RFU for brain damage
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ross Tucker
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Today at 12:40
Hlophe denies he tried to swing pro-Zuma ruling
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA sees a 191 percent increase in spam calls in just seven months
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 12:52
Afrodaddy fundraising for Saartjie Baartman centre
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:13
Lift Airlines carves its own fate with its maiden flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Boniswa Pezisa - CEO at Net#work BBDO
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mzansi's 65-year old internet singing sensation and gogo dies #RIPGeeSixFive

9 December 2020 10:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Singing
Amapiano
Obani lababantu
#RIPGeeSixFive
Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe

Recent internet sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe has sadly died. Listen to her recent Amapiano track Obani lababantu.

Recent internet sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe has sadly died, her niece Sbu Mpungose tweeted this morning. Selepe wowed the internet recently with a 'Dezember' tune hit called Obani lababantu which has had millions of South Africans dancing.

Her music was in the Amapiano genre, a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music, and part of her popularity was that she created this sing so late in her life, making many realise you are never too old to create a hit song.

She was not only a grandmother but also an academic, and obviously a very talented singer.

Rest in Peace MamNcane

Listen to her Dezember tune below:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire chatting to Kieno Kammies below:


