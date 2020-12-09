Cape Town paramedic saved by bulletproof vest after attack in Mitchell's Plain
A Cape Town paramedic survived a shooting in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday after the crew's police escorts came under attack.
He survived because he was wearing his own pullet proof vest.
The shooting took place during a call-out in Beacon Valley, which is classified as a red zone area where paramedic attacks are most prevalent.
It was the second time that the paramedic came under attack after he was stabbed in the back while on duty in the same area.
There have been almost 70 attacks on EMS staff this year, according to the Director of Western Cape EMS Dr. Shaheem de Vries.
This is compared to 20 incidents that took place in 2019.
More than a week ago, an ambulance crew was also held up at gunpoint in Khayelitsha.
De Vries tells CapeTalk that EMS attacks climb during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Not all EMS staff are issued with bulletproof vests, but they are provided upon request, he explains.
This year we are sitting on a record 68 attacks.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Director of Emergency Medical Services - Western Cape Health Department
The crew that was involved are part of a special project in an attempt to deal with red zones... This team works closely with the community in Tafelsig.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Director of Emergency Medical Services - Western Cape Health Department
The decision around bulletproof vests is complex. We've had many debates... Ultimately, we have left it up to the staff. If the staff request it, we must get it.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Director of Emergency Medical Services - Western Cape Health Department
At the moment we are exploring body armour... we've had several engagements with suppliers.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Director of Emergency Medical Services - Western Cape Health Department
De Vries EMS crews are working on ways to build relationships with local communities that have been identified as high risk.
Listen to Dr Shaheem De Vries on Today with Kieno Kammies:
