England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup
Eighty-eight former British professional rugby players are suing unions over head injuries they claim have resulted in brain damage.
The players - who suffer symptoms such as from memory loss, depression and migraines - are seeking compensation.
Researchers have over the past decade established a link between repeated trauma to the head and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – an incurable brain disease that often leads to dementia.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Gilchrist specifically discussed the cases of eight players – all diagnosed with dementia – who are suing their unions.
One of the eight is former England hooker and World Cup winner (2003) Steve Thompson (42) who says he often forgets his wife’s name and can’t remember winning the tournament or even playing in a single game.
I don’t suppose this is surprising… they’re planning to sue for negligence. All eight players have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy – brain damage, in other words…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Lawyers are looking at the cases of 80 other ex-players as well.Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Former England hooker and World Cup winner Steve Thompson… can’t even remember any of the World Cup matches he took part in…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Rugby is a glorious, fabulous, wonderful game! But where do we go with this? Can the game survive?Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:25].
