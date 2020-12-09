Big stink over E. coli levels in Milnerton Lagoon - City disputes test results





Pressure group Outa has conducted new water tests which indicate that Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works in Milnerton is discharging effluent with high levels of E.coli.

Water sampled from an “unofficial” discharge point at Potsdam on 18 November 2020 showed an extremely high E.coli level of 8.4 million parts per 100ml.

This contradicts the City's recent reading of 108 parts per 100ml.

Outa has questioned the City of Cape Town's ability to manage the quality of effluent discharged from Potsdam.

The pressure group has been working with local civic groups in Milnerton to monitor water pollution in the Diep River catchment and Milnerton Lagoon.

Outa’s senior legal project manager, Andrea Korff, says the Potsdam plant is a big source of water pollution which the City has failed to manage over the years.

We have found during our water testing that the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works is one of the major culprits to this pollution. Andrea Korff, Senior Legal Project Manager - Outa

Although the City is monitoring the official discharge point, what about the other unofficial discharge points. The City is supposed to be aware of discharge going into the river, whether it is official or unofficial... It forms part of what the City is meant to manage. Andrea Korff, Senior Legal Project Manager - Outa

However, the City of Cape Town says it only conducts sampling of official effluent discharge points for E.coli testing.

The City's mayco member for water and waste, Xanthea Limberg, says Outa's sample from 18 November 2020 was taken at a reed bed wall adjacent to the plant that had recently collapsed, which is not part of Potsdam operations..

"The reed bed was containing stormwater which was contaminated by different urban polluters", Limberg tells CapeTalk.

She claims that the reed bed collapsed a day prior to Outa's testing, which may have led to the abnormal E.coli reading.

The 18th of November sampling take by Outa cannot be claimed to reflect final effluent quality at the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works plant. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

It's therefore completely false to speak of the City ignoring any other incidents within the catchement or any other discharge points. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

Limberg insists that sampling results have shown that the quality of Deep River and Milternon Lagoon is imporving.

She says the City's R2.2 billion ongoing upgrades at Potsdam will add to improved operations and capacity at the plant over time.

Meanwhile, Caroline Marx, from the Milnerton Central Residents’ Association, says this is more than just one isolated incident.

Marx claims that the contamination and pollution of the Diep River catchment and Milnerton Lagoon has been ongoing for several months.

