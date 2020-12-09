Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed the details of its mandate in respect of raids carried out at the office of the National Lottery Commission (NLC).
The SIU and the Hawks swooped early on Tuesday morning after an order was obtained from a Pretoria magistrate on Monday to search and seize documents.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago tells Cape Talk that their mandate is to look at all the transactions and awards done between January 2014 until 6 November 2020.
We got the files from the computers. We took some of the computers.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
Documents were also seized from storage firm Metrofile, where many of the NLC's files are stored.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to probe alleged corruption at the NLC.
The commission has been embroiled in allegations of corruption, fraud, nepotism, and maladministration.
We felt that with the kind of information that we got from the whistleblowers, it was important to go in as quickly as possible before any of the information can be removed or destroyed.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
The DA's Mathew Cuthbert, the deputy shadow minister of trade and industry says anyone found guilty of corruption at the NLC should face the harshest penalties of the law.
This has been our bugbear for the last part of this year..this is definitely a step in the right direction.Mathew Cuthbert, Deputy shadow minister of trade and industry - Democratic Alliance (DA)
He says the party is in support of a thorough investigation by the SIU that results in jail time for those found guilty of wrongdoing.
...so this can land up with criminal charges for those who are implicated and ultimately prosecution that will lead to incarceration for those who I believe have stolen money from the most vulnerable in our society.Mathew Cuthbert, Deputy shadow minister of trade and industry - Democratic Alliance (DA)
Listen to the full conversation below:
