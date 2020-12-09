10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays
RELATED: 12 security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks
Here are 10 tips on how to ensure that you are not caught off guard by online fraudsters.
-
Always buy from reputable websites and apps.
-
Manually type in a company's website instead of accessing it via a search engine as it might lead you to a spoofed site.
-
Never access the website from a link you receive in an e-mail or SMS.
-
Check that you are not on a spoof site by clicking on the security icon on your browser tool bar, to see a Padlock and that the URL begins with https rather than http.
-
Never save your personal and banking details on any merchant website. If the option presents itself, always remember to click ‘No’.
-
Always remember to log off immediately when you have finished shopping.
-
Ensure you download the latest anti-virus software on your PC and mobile device where possible.
-
Don't provide your credit or debit card details unless you've initiated the transaction.
-
Sign up for SMS bank notifications to keep track of what's happening on your accounts.
-
Should you suspect any fraudulent activity, immediately report the incident.
RELATED: Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone
Information supplied.
More from Lifestyle
Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month
Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.)Read More
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing
Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.Read More
Giving your family pet a loving and respectful send-off
Veterinarian Dr Stephen Smith explains the respectful way to bid the family dog or cat farewell when they die.Read More
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence
The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021.Read More
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.Read More
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak
All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed.Read More
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert
With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert advice.Read More
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice
Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’.Read More