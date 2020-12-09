10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays

RELATED: 12 security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks

Here are 10 tips on how to ensure that you are not caught off guard by online fraudsters.

Always buy from reputable websites and apps.

Manually type in a company's website instead of accessing it via a search engine as it might lead you to a spoofed site.

Never access the website from a link you receive in an e-mail or SMS.

Check that you are not on a spoof site by clicking on the security icon on your browser tool bar, to see a Padlock and that the URL begins with https rather than http.

Never save your personal and banking details on any merchant website. If the option presents itself, always remember to click ‘No’.

Always remember to log off immediately when you have finished shopping.

Ensure you download the latest anti-virus software on your PC and mobile device where possible.

Don't provide your credit or debit card details unless you've initiated the transaction.

Sign up for SMS bank notifications to keep track of what's happening on your accounts.