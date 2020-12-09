WC economy looking up, but don't get complacent about Covid-19 says minister
Economic recovery in the Western Cape is starting to take shape according to the man in charge of the region's finances and economic policy.
Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies for his regular update on the financial state of the Western Cape on Wednesday.
Click at the bottom of the page to listen to the full conversation:
Our departure point has been to get the economy open but to do so in a way that is safe and responsible.David Maynier, Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Maynier says the support from the private sector in terms of adhering to Covid-19 regulations has been positive, but that now is not the time to get complacent.
It's going to require businesses to apply health and safety protocols diligently in order to avoid any kind of risk of having to impose further restrictions.David Maynier, Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Going into the summer season we really are calling on businesses to implement those protocols.David Maynier, Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Health minister Zweli Mkhize paid a visit tothe Western Cape recently to assess the provincial government's management of the Covid-19 resurgence.
After visiting the Garden Route, Mkhize joined local authorities on Friday night in an operation to enforce Covid-19 compliance at popular hangouts.
The minister issued a non-compliance notice to the owner of Cubana in Green Point. He also visited Rands in Khayelitsha.
Listen to the full conversation below:
