Corruption: Young South Africans veer between hope and despair – report





Today (Wednesday, 9 December) is International Anti-Corruption Day.

To coincide with it, Corruption Watch released a report titled “Our Future Is Not for Sale”.

The report highlights the devastating impact of corruption on the lives of young South Africans and how their prospects have been affected by the pervasiveness of it.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Amy MacIver interviewed Sabehaah Motala, a project coordinator at Corruption Watch.

The study was conducted in mid-2020. It was a survey of 1500 respondents aged 18 to 35… Sabehaah Motala, Project Coordinator - Corruption Watch

The report shows us that young people have been particularly affected by corruption… A huge amount of young people have been asked for bribes in exchange for jobs… We have evidence that young people are being asked for sexual favours in exchange for employment. Sabehaah Motala, Project Coordinator - Corruption Watch

Young people view the South African Police Service and local government to be among the most corrupt institutions in South Africa… Sabehaah Motala, Project Coordinator - Corruption Watch

Young people remain hopeful that they can contribute to change… They’re willing to speak out against corruption… [but] show little faith that Saps can deal with it… Sabehaah Motala, Project Coordinator - Corruption Watch

Listen to the interview in the audio below.