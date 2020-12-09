City’s nature reserves to restrict number of visitors to picnic and braai spots
From Saturday 12 December 2020, the following nature reserves will implement tighter Covid-19 crowd control restrictions at their picnic and braai areas:
- Helderberg Nature Reserve
- False Bay Nature Reserve
- Blaauwberg Nature Reserve
- Tygerberg Nature Reserve
- Table Bay Nature Reserve
- Durbanville Nature Reserve
- Bracken Nature Reserve
The City says restrictions are part of efforts to contain the steep increase in Covid-19 infections in the metro.
It claims that the picnic spots and braai areas at some reserves have become very crowded lately.
The restriction on the number of visitors at picnic and braai areas will apply from Saturday 12 December 2020, until further notice.
The restrictions will be applied as and when needed, depending on the number of visitors in accordance with the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
The City has also reminded visitors that no alcohol is allowed in the nature reserves, with the exception of pre-approved events.
Apart from the normal activities such as hiking, and water activities, some reserves have picnic and braai areas where visitors can relax and socialise with friends and family in nature.
Unfortunately, we are seeing a steep increase in the COVID-19 positive cases in Cape Town, and the City has no alternative but to restrict the number of visitors to picnic spots and braai areas as and when needed, from this weekend until further notice. This is to ensure we comply with the health and safety protocols required to limit the spread of the pandemic, and to protect our visitors and staff as far as possible.Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town
Other areas in the nature reserves, including the hiking trails and open waterbodies, will be accessible as per normal on condition that visitors comply with the Covid-19 safety protocols, and other reserve rules.
