Free online water safety guide could save a life this summer
The summer holidays bring endless days of fun and time spent outdoors.
For South African's up and down the country, there will be the opportunity to enjoy the sunshine and cool off by the water.
But it’s important to stay safe too, and tragedy can strike in a split second, which is why freediver, professional surfer, open water swimmer, and former lifeguard John McCarthy has put together the 2020 Swim Free Water Safety Guide.
It's a free online guide available at www.swimfree.co.za filled with information on staying safe around water.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson John says the most important thing when it comes to water safety is education.
People can perish in very benign circumstances if they're uneducated and unaware of the risks.John McCarthy, Founder - Ocean Child
The water safety document came about as a result of being asked to do a talk at a school after a fatal drowning this year in Gauteng.John McCarthy, Founder - Ocean Child
The guide encourages readers to adopt the GAR (green, amber, red) mindest:
Every time you approach the ocean you want to look at the Green safe areas, the amber not-so-safe areas, and the red area where it's definitely not safe.John McCarthy, Founder - Ocean Child
Listen to the full podcast by clicking below:
More from Local
These are the top Google searches in South Africa this year
Google has revealed the most frequently searched terms and questions in South Africa for 2020.Read More
City’s nature reserves to restrict number of visitors to picnic and braai spots
The City of Cape Town will limit the number of visitors to picnic spots and braai areas in its nature reserves over the festive season.Read More
WC economy looking up, but don't get complacent about Covid-19 says minister
The WC's finance minister David Maynier joins CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies for his regular check-in looking at the province's economyRead More
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop
The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning.Read More
Big stink over E. coli levels in Milnerton Lagoon - City disputes test results
The City of Cape Town has disputed the accuracy of Outa's water testing of E. coli levels in effluent discharged by Potsdam sewage plant.Read More
Cape Town paramedic saved by bulletproof vest after attack in Mitchell's Plain
An emergency medical services (EMS) staffer was hit by a bullet in the chest on Tuesday, but fortunately, he was wearing his own bulletproof vest.Read More
Mzansi's 65-year old internet singing sensation and gogo dies #RIPGeeSixFive
Recent internet sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe has sadly died. Listen to her recent Amapiano track Obani lababantu.Read More
'Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture'
Crime intelligence boss, Lt Gen Peter Jacobs allegedly manipulated a Covid-19 PPE deal using state funds.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More