Free online water safety guide could save a life this summer





The summer holidays bring endless days of fun and time spent outdoors.

For South African's up and down the country, there will be the opportunity to enjoy the sunshine and cool off by the water.

But it’s important to stay safe too, and tragedy can strike in a split second, which is why freediver, professional surfer, open water swimmer, and former lifeguard John McCarthy has put together the 2020 Swim Free Water Safety Guide.

It's a free online guide available at www.swimfree.co.za filled with information on staying safe around water.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson John says the most important thing when it comes to water safety is education.

People can perish in very benign circumstances if they're uneducated and unaware of the risks. John McCarthy, Founder - Ocean Child

The water safety document came about as a result of being asked to do a talk at a school after a fatal drowning this year in Gauteng. John McCarthy, Founder - Ocean Child

The guide encourages readers to adopt the GAR (green, amber, red) mindest:

Every time you approach the ocean you want to look at the Green safe areas, the amber not-so-safe areas, and the red area where it's definitely not safe. John McCarthy, Founder - Ocean Child

Listen to the full podcast by clicking below: