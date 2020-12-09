These are the top Google searches in South Africa this year
Not surprisingly, the top search term for the year was "coronavirus".
South Africans also searched for "Where to buy beer during lockdown?" thanks to the government’s booze ban during the hard lockdown earlier this year.
Covid-19 conspiracy theories also saw the question "What is 5G?" feature prominently in SA.
Google South Africa's head of communications Mich Atagana says most of the trending searches were related to the Covid-19 pandemic in some way.
Top 10 trending searches:
1. Coronavirus
2. US elections update
3. Sasol share price
4. Level 3 lockdown South Africa
5. Children’s Day
6. Hantavirus
7. Load shedding
8. Cigarettes ban South Africa
9. Teacher’s Day
10. Leap Day
Top 10 trending questions:
1. How to apply for an unemployment grant? 2. Who won the election? 3. What time is the President on tonight? 4. What is coronavirus? 5. What is 5G? 6. Where does vanilla flavouring come from? 7. Why were cornflakes invented? 8. Where to buy beer during lockdown? 9. Why were chainsaws invented? 10. How to make hand sanitiser?
Click here to see the full list of Google SA's Year in Search for 2020, including trends in search categories such as sport, celebrities, and politics.
Coronavirus is the number one trending search topic in South Africa... Even other lists in other countries, coronavirus shows up.Mich Atagana, Head Of Communications and Public Affairs - Google SA
Listen to Mich Atagana on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
