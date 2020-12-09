LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight





"Many think it’s crazy starting an airline in these times. We think it’s the best time ever."

That's the thinking behind the creation of South Africa's newest airline, LIFT.

RELATED: Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon

It takes to the skies on Thursday (10 December) with an inaugural commercial flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Jozi! Our crew are ready for ya. Proudly dressed & styled by @superbalist pic.twitter.com/zsb3kwN0O9 — Lift Airline (@LiftAirlineSA) December 9, 2020

The concept of the "people-centered" airline is based on Uber.

It's a partnership between Kulula creator Gidon Novick and Global Aviation (operator of Airbus A320 aircraft).

RELATED: SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Novick on the eve of LIFT's inaugural flight - he says excitement is overtaking nerves.

Twelve sleepless hours to go and 6:30 am departure tomorrow morning! Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

We've got an incredible team in place... We're ready to go and pretty excited. Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Our fleet will be three aircraft to start... Joburg-Cape Town and Joburg-George are the two routes that we'll be serving. Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Novick describes bookings so far as "pretty decent".

He says the airline's emphasis on flexibility is a big plus.

Allowing our travellers to cancel or change their bookings before departure at no extra charge has helped a lot. It's taken away a lot of the uncertainty around travel and particularly during the times that we're in. Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Novick discusses the changes affecting the industry since he founded Kulula.

The technology and the marketing have moved on... Social media marketing is probably my steepest learning curve at the moment. Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Novick is not too concerned about the current Covid resurgence and its potential effect on the airline.

It's a low-capital model - there's no debt and we can scale up very quickly... We've just got to be in the game and we've got to be super-flexible and agile. Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

This industry goes through cycles where capacity exceeds demand. Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Listen to the interview in the audio below:

This article first appeared on 702 : LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight