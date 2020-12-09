Plett Rage 2020 cancelled, ticket holders to get 50% refund
It's the news thousands of teens had been dreading.
Organisers of Plett Rage on Wednesday afternoon announced that they would be canceling the popular festival for the class of 2020.
"Taking into consideration the advice given to us from local authorities, public pressure as well as by the request of the NICD as a result of what unfolded at Ballito Rage (28 November - 3 December 2020), we sadly have no choice but to cancel Plett Rage for the Class of 2020, which was scheduled to take place 29 January - 6 February 2021."
The event, which usually takes place in December, had previously been postponed until January over coronavirus fears, but organisers now say despite planned safety measures, the risk is unwarranted.
And there's more bad news...
Ticket holders are only being offered a 50% refund
"With regards to our Refund Policy… We now find ourselves in an extremely difficult position. In the lead up to the event, we have continued to incur significant costs. As much as we would love to give everyone back as much money as possible, we simply can not afford to refund more than 50% in line with our existing terms and conditions."
Last week a large number of Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were traced back to a Matric Rage Festival held in Ballito.
All matrics pupils who recently attended the popular Rage parties have been instructed to self-quarantine after the parties were identified as super-spreader events.
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim
Speaking to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson before the news broke on Wednesday, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler said ticket holders were already voicing their discontent that they would not be offered a full refund.
In August Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman explained what their refund policy was.
He said that he felt a 50% offer was fair given that many cancelled events were offering no refund at all.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
He said he would make concessions [75%] for those who could prove they were going to be taking up studies overseas, or jobs or going to be out of the country or have comorbidities and were high risk.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the full conversation below:
