Domestic workers qualify for workplace injury compensation, 'watershed decision'

10 December 2020 7:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Domestic workers
workplace injury
workmen's compensation

National Employers’ Labour Association Albert van der Merwe explains how employers need to ensure compliance.

Employers of domestic workers will need to make arrangements to comply with the recent ruling in the Constitutional Court whereby parts of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida) were deemed unconstitutional as it had excluded domestic workers employed in private households from the definition of ‘employee’.

The amendment is retrospective, so if a domestic employee is injured at work currently, they will be entitled to compensation.

Albert van der Merwe of the National Employers’ Labour Association (NELA) speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications and steps employers must take to ensure compliance.

The decision was actually a watershed decision handed down, and for the first time ever, domestic workers are included in the definition of an employee in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, which is now in the amended bill.

Albert van der Merwe, Assistant General Secretary - National Employers’ Labour Association (Nela)

Van der Merwe says this will have far-reaching implications for employers.

It requires a formal structure and a formal process and there are still things we are not clear on. how the minister would manage this.

Albert van der Merwe, Assistant General Secretary - National Employers’ Labour Association (Nela)

He says there is a huge misconception in the domestic work sector.

A domestic worker not only refers to your domestic helper in a private household but also refers to your gardener, your caregiver, or nanny. And that person who only works one day a week is included in the definition and is included under the compensation act.

Albert van der Merwe, Assistant General Secretary - National Employers’ Labour Association (Nela)

Listen to the interview below:












