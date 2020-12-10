[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing





SpaceX SN8 was launched several kilometres into the sky in a test flight to gather information ahead of Elon Musk's company's intended trip to Mars.

This test flight was the highest the spacecraft had been launched to date and the launch went smoothly.

Musk was quick to tweet after the spacecraft crashed and exploded in a massive fireball, 'Mars, here we come!!"

The test flight was unmanned.

Mars, here we come!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020

The SN8 prototype could not slow itself down and #SpaceX just had a nice BOOM. pic.twitter.com/i0z5dcuyPj — jack ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) December 9, 2020

.@SpaceX,



Progress, not perfection...



We know it's only a matter of time before the full Starship stack ushers in a new age of human exploration. 👍👍#SpaceX pic.twitter.com/hUTe1jGlNC — ❌ Dave M ❌ 👉 Certified Not-a-Bot 👈 (@dmon4ever) December 9, 2020