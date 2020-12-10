[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing
SpaceX SN8 was launched several kilometres into the sky in a test flight to gather information ahead of Elon Musk's company's intended trip to Mars.
This test flight was the highest the spacecraft had been launched to date and the launch went smoothly.
Musk was quick to tweet after the spacecraft crashed and exploded in a massive fireball, 'Mars, here we come!!"
The test flight was unmanned.
Mars, here we come!!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020
The SN8 prototype could not slow itself down and #SpaceX just had a nice BOOM. pic.twitter.com/i0z5dcuyPj— jack ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) December 9, 2020
.@SpaceX,— ❌ Dave M ❌ 👉 Certified Not-a-Bot 👈 (@dmon4ever) December 9, 2020
Progress, not perfection...
We know it's only a matter of time before the full Starship stack ushers in a new age of human exploration. 👍👍#SpaceX pic.twitter.com/hUTe1jGlNC
(Belly and landing) #sn8 #spacex pic.twitter.com/wXO8SFKi52— Amadeo (@astro_amadeo) December 9, 2020
RIP SN8. An almost perfect test flight and probably my favorite rocket launch I had ever seen. #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/TJcuNVrRXn— RogueDuck (@Ducky7480) December 9, 2020
