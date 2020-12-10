[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Its Officially Covid 19 second wave
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Low voter turnout in cape by elections begs the question,How effective is brand poliitcs in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Moeng
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 10:45
SARS official arrested in connection with the illicit trade of cigarettes during the ban of tobacco products
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Johann van Loggerenberg
Today at 11:05
Unapcking the future of human rights on UN Human Rights day-2020 Theme: Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Domestic workers qualify for workplace injury compensation, 'watershed decision' National Employers’ Labour Association Albert van der Merwe explains how employers need to ensure compliance. 10 December 2020 7:25 AM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic. 9 December 2020 8:07 PM
View all Local
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning. 9 December 2020 1:02 PM
'Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture' Crime intelligence boss, Lt Gen Peter Jacobs allegedly manipulated a Covid-19 PPE deal using state funds. 9 December 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic. 9 December 2020 8:07 PM
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing im... 9 December 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays FNB's head of fraud Trish Ramdhani shares some advice on how to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the festive seaso... 9 December 2020 1:41 PM
Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.) 9 December 2020 1:01 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75. 8 December 2020 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany "Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2020 11:18 AM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing

10 December 2020 7:39 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SpaceX
Elon Musk
SpaceX SN8

People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown.

SpaceX SN8 was launched several kilometres into the sky in a test flight to gather information ahead of Elon Musk's company's intended trip to Mars.

This test flight was the highest the spacecraft had been launched to date and the launch went smoothly.

Musk was quick to tweet after the spacecraft crashed and exploded in a massive fireball, 'Mars, here we come!!"

The test flight was unmanned.


10 December 2020 7:39 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SpaceX
Elon Musk
SpaceX SN8

More from World

amazon-christmas-adpng

[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

8 December 2020 8:52 PM

Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sweden swedish flag surgical mask covid-19 123rf

Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany

8 December 2020 11:18 AM

"Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolf Hitler pixabay

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

4 December 2020 9:17 AM

"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Barack Obama and George W Bush wikimedia commons

Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

3 December 2020 12:27 PM

The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy child kid tied kidnap hostage trafficking 123rf

[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years

2 December 2020 12:05 PM

A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ceaches of Mauritius island. Tropical vacation 123rf

Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius

2 December 2020 8:28 AM

South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter screengrab Katie Richardson Quality Street audit

People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious

2 December 2020 6:50 AM

A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sad depressed school boy bullying lonely 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee

1 December 2020 12:32 PM

Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for the voices of adoptees to be heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kaavan20interacting20with20elephantjpeg

[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years

1 December 2020 10:34 AM

Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing

World

City’s nature reserves to restrict number of visitors to picnic and braai spots

Local

John Maytham's Weekend of Culinary Delights in Franschhoek

EWN Highlights

As 16 days campaign ends, work against GBV continues for organisations

10 December 2020 8:09 AM

Myeni brought ‘presidential resource’ consultant to Eskom, Zondo hears

10 December 2020 7:43 AM

Zandile Gumede wants case struck off the roll if delayed again

10 December 2020 7:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA