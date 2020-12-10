3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk
Residents of three Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged facilities on the Cape Flats are about to be closed for financial reasons.
The facilities are in Bonteheuwel, Heideveld, and Bishop Lavis, communities hard-hit by unemployment, poverty, crime, and a lack of resources.
The CPOA was unable to participate in this interview but has stated that it is trying to get in touch with the residents' families to make alternate arrangements.
But for many of these pensioners, there is no family to go to, and this is why they are in these facilities in the first place.
Dr Leon Geffen, an executive director of the Samson Institute for Ageing Research, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plight of 300 elderly folks living in CPOA homes on the Cape Flats which are about to be shut for financial reasons.
It is a very sad day. It's testimony to the impact that Covid's having on communities and the country. It's testimony to the lack of resources.Dr Leon Geffen, Executive Director - Samson Institute for Ageing Research
Dr Geffen says organisations that provide services to older persons are under enormous threat as funding dries up.
Most of these organisations that do provide services to people in care facilities are either faith-based or community-based organisations, non-profit organisations who are dependent on government grants or donor funds and these are drying up.Dr Leon Geffen, Executive Director - Samson Institute for Ageing Research
Of the 25 CPOA homes in the province, why are these three facilities under threat, asks Refilwe?
I can't speak specifically for the CPOA...but it is very important to understand how funding works for the care of older persons. These are facilities that are funded through grants from the Department of Social Development. However, the dept does not fund the facility but rather funds the individual who is in the facility.Dr Leon Geffen, Executive Director - Samson Institute for Ageing Research
He explains that the Department of Social Development will fund up to a maximum of R4000 per person per month in a facility if they are deemed to be frail.
If they are deemed not to be frail, the department could decide not to fund any money to that facility.Dr Leon Geffen, Executive Director - Samson Institute for Ageing Research
The facility also has to pay the staff costs, food costs, and many other expenses such as cleaning and laundry, he adds.
What can be done to help, asks Refilwe?
We have been aware that facilities are under major threat. It has been brought to the attention of authorities for months. I don't want to say one government department or another. I don't want to point fingers at any particular government department. I think it is a systemic problem.Dr Leon Geffen, Executive Director - Samson Institute for Ageing Research
There needs to be a significant investment and significant advocacy around this, he says.
So np, it is not surprising and I imagine this is just the tip of the iceberg and over the next few months and years we are going to see many more facilities closing their doors.Dr Leon Geffen, Executive Director - Samson Institute for Ageing Research
Listen to the interview below:
