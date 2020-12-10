Streaming issues? Report here
Fuel refineries in a fine mess: Don't worry! – petroleum industry

10 December 2020 9:16 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Fuel
South African Petroleum Industry Association
Avhapfani Tshifularo
Refilwe Moloto
energy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Astron Fuel Refinery
fuel imports
fuel refineries
petroleum industry

South Africa’s fuel refineries are in trouble, but increased imports will ensure we don’t run dry, says the SA petroleum industry.

South Africa has the capacity to refine about two-thirds of the fuel it uses; the rest we ship in.

Two (Cape Town and Durban) of the country’s six refineries are offline; our fuel imports may soon have to skyrocket.

Refilwe Moloto asked Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association) what is happening and how fuel prices could be affected.

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

In a nutshell, Tshifularo assures the nation there will be no shortage of fuel, and increased imports won’t affect the price you pay at the pump.

He doesn’t know when Cape Town and Durban will start refining fuel again, only that it will take “a long time”.

In Cape Town, the Astron refinery has been out of action since the beginning of the year… there has not been a shortage of fuel… you line up imports to ensure the market is supplied…

Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association

We expect imports to land at the end of the month, so there shouldn’t be a problem… it doesn’t mean the country will run dry…

Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association

The importation of petroleum products doesn’t affect the price you pay at the pump… Increased imports increases risk…

Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association

Managing demand is a bit easier because a lot of commercial users such as the construction industry will be going on recess… We don’t foresee availability problems along major corridors [referring to holiday travel] …

Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association

I expect Durban to take a while… it takes a long time…

Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


