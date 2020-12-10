Fuel refineries in a fine mess: Don’t worry! – petroleum industry
South Africa has the capacity to refine about two-thirds of the fuel it uses; the rest we ship in.
Two (Cape Town and Durban) of the country’s six refineries are offline; our fuel imports may soon have to skyrocket.
Refilwe Moloto asked Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association) what is happening and how fuel prices could be affected.
In a nutshell, Tshifularo assures the nation there will be no shortage of fuel, and increased imports won’t affect the price you pay at the pump.
He doesn’t know when Cape Town and Durban will start refining fuel again, only that it will take “a long time”.
In Cape Town, the Astron refinery has been out of action since the beginning of the year… there has not been a shortage of fuel… you line up imports to ensure the market is supplied…Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association
We expect imports to land at the end of the month, so there shouldn’t be a problem… it doesn’t mean the country will run dry…Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association
The importation of petroleum products doesn’t affect the price you pay at the pump… Increased imports increases risk…Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association
Managing demand is a bit easier because a lot of commercial users such as the construction industry will be going on recess… We don’t foresee availability problems along major corridors [referring to holiday travel] …Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association
I expect Durban to take a while… it takes a long time…Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director - South African Petroleum Industry Association
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business
It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic.Read More
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal
A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change.Read More
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'
The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.Read More
Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month
Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.)Read More
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More
SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump
Q3 saw GDP growth of 66.1% quarter on quarter, as lockdown restrictions eased. Economist Goolam Ballim interrogates the figures.Read More
Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector
South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More