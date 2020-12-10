It's early days but Garden Route may have reached its Covid-19 peak - Dr. Cloete
Dr. Cloete says a declining rate of daily infections suggests that the Garden Route may have passed its peak.
However, he warns that the situation could change if people don't behave responsibly.
The percentage increase day-on-day is starting to ease in Garden Route... But any superspreader event, any new introduction can just explode that [situation] again.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
On Wednesday, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize confirmed that South Africa is officially experiencing a second wave with the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng being the key drivers of the virus.
The Garden Route has been the leading Covid-19 hotspot in the Western Cape amid an established resurgence of the virus.
Dr. Cloete says the Cape Metro and Cape Winelands are following closely behind with rising infections.
He adds that the Overberg and West Coast districts are also seeing early signs of a Covid-19 infection spike.
Garden Route is the first of the second wave and metro has followed.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
What we've seen in the last 3 to 4 weeks is a steep peak in Garden Route and it seems to be... levelling out. It might be early days to make that call, but it seems there is a levelling off of the increases in Garden Route.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Dr. Cloete tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies that it's very difficult for health authorities to predict when the Covid-19 resurgence will reach its peak in the Western Cape this time around.
He has assured Western Cape residents that the province has sufficient hospital and bed capacity to deal with the second wave.
Listen to the update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
