Today at 14:50 Music with Mathew Gold Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mathew Gold

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Are we, the people who shall govern, really stupid because we continue to vote for the ANC? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Oscar Van Heerden - Scholar of International Relations (IR),

Today at 15:40 The political status in SA as we close 2020 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...

Today at 15:50 Rollercade Cape Town opening today! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Guy Bubb - co owner of Rollercade

Today at 16:10 Are you ready to ride the second wave of Covid-19? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 16:20 We need to create a safe society for children far beyond 16 days Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carole Podetti-Ngono - founder and managing director at Valued Citizens Initiative.

Today at 16:55 Open for calls / replay Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Daily Maverick: Prof Shabir Madhi: Government has dropped the ball on the Covid-19 vaccine Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 17:20 JP DUMINY TAKES TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO RAISE FUNDS FOR SA BONE MARROW REGISTRY’S PATIENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMME Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

JP Duminy - International cricketer

Today at 17:46 Lize Mynhardt - Singer, songwriter, musician Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lize Mynhardt

Today at 18:09 Discovery changes its Bank's leadership The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:50 SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stefano Marani - CEO at Renergen

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing

