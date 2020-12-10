Popular Cape Town summer markets fall victim to Covid-19 resurgence





It looks like Cape Town's popular summer markets could become winter markets as the City of Cape Town has announced it's postponing all City-run summer markets in light of the Covid-19 second wave.

‘The City has taken into consideration the socio-economic impact that the postponement of the markets will have on its residents. However, we have had to take into consideration the possible impact on the health of residents as well as the health care system in general. The summer markets have the potential to be super spreader events.'

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham the Committee Member for Urban Management Grant Twigg says the city had no option but to postpone.

We must put our people first. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

People would be coming from various hotspot areas to one area which could just start a new infection hotspot. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

The Cape Town Summer Market, which is the most popular, usually attracts around 5 000 people each night.

In a statement on the City's website Executive Mayor, Alderman Dan Plato said a Covid-19 compliant event would not be economically feasible.

"The Cape Town Summer Market, which is most popular, usually attracts an estimated 5 000 people per night during the five hours of operation. In addition to the health and safety priorities, which require us to limit the number of visitors to the 500 person capacity, and which includes all operational staff, vendors, and visitors, it would also not be economically feasible for vendors as it would limit financial gains for the participants."

Twigg says while the markets have been postponed indefinitely, there's a chance they may be able to go ahead in the middle of next year.

It all depends on how we can manage the hotspots and the increasing Covid incidence. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

