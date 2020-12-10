[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube





The release date of the much anticipated new James Bond movie No Time To Die was moved from April 2020 to April 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic impacting cinemas and public events.

As the holidays approach, and Covid-19 infections spiral again in a second wave, here is a good way to fill up some of your downtime if you can't go and do some of the things you usually do over the festive season break.

Everyone loves a Jame Bond movie, and now the first 19 of the famous franchise are available free to stream on YouTube.

Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery died at the end of October making this retrospective all the more poignant. for fans of both the actor and the movies.

Here's the ever-popular Dr No, From Russia With Love and Die Another Day:

