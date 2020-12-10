[WATCH] Archbishop Tutu wins Nobel Peace Prize on this day (10 December) in 1984





On this day (10 December) in 1984, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Archbishop Desmond Tutu (89) for his role as a “unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa”.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses an audience at the opening of Cape Town's Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition on 30 June 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

He had been nominated in 1981, 1982, and 1983.

Tutu donated the prize money (US$192 000) to staff members of the South African Council of Churches and a scholarship fund for South Africans in exile.

In 1960, the Nobel Prize selection committee awarded the peace prize to Albert Luthuli.

