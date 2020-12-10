[WATCH] Archbishop Tutu wins Nobel Peace Prize on this day (10 December) in 1984
On this day (10 December) in 1984, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Archbishop Desmond Tutu (89) for his role as a “unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa”.
He had been nominated in 1981, 1982, and 1983.
Tutu donated the prize money (US$192 000) to staff members of the South African Council of Churches and a scholarship fund for South Africans in exile.
In 1960, the Nobel Prize selection committee awarded the peace prize to Albert Luthuli.
RELATED: Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Watch an American news report on Tutu from 1984:
More from Local
Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds
Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman sheds some light on their refund policy after an outcry from ticket-holders.Read More
MEC's message to matrics: stay away from 'pens down' parties
Matric pupils have been warned not to go ahead with their own private parties after the cancellation of the official Matric Rage event in Plett.Read More
'Silent carrier' teens putting lives at risk as cases spike for 15-19 year olds
The health minister has blamed the rise in Covid-10 cases among teens on young people attending parties and superspreader events.Read More
Muizenberg High School going ahead with matric dinner function, says principal
The principal of Muizenberg High says the school is going ahead with its planned sit-down dinner for matric learners next week.Read More
Southern right whales too tired to migrate say experts
Experts say problems in the whales' feeding areas could the reason why migration numbers having dropped over the past ten years.Read More
It's early days but Garden Route may have reached its Covid-19 peak - Dr. Cloete
The Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete says there are early signs that the Garden Route may have passed the peak of its Covid-19 infections.Read More
Popular Cape Town summer markets fall victim to Covid-19 resurgence
The City of Cape Town says the popular summer markets have the potential to be super spreader events.Read More
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk
Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities.Read More
Domestic workers qualify for workplace injury compensation, 'watershed decision'
National Employers’ Labour Association Albert van der Merwe explains how employers need to ensure compliance.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More