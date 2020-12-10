Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Southern right whales too tired to migrate say experts

10 December 2020 11:50 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Hermanus
whales
whale migration

Experts say problems in the whales' feeding areas could the reason why migration numbers having dropped over the past ten years.

Whale experts say they think they've come up with an explanation for the dip in the numbers of southern right whales migrating to South Africa...tiredness.

Researchers at the University of Pretoria (UP) have been looking at feeding, calving and migration patterns of the mammals comparing it to data from as far back as the 1980s.

The answer, it seems, has to do with possible feeding problems and the females not having the energy to migrate to South African waters to calf.

Dr Els Vermeulen says with the exception of a 'baby boom' in 2018, the numbers of southern right whales that usually visit the South African coast has been dwindling since 2010.

Having this decrease in numbers gives us the hypothesis of problems in the feeding grounds in the southern oceans feeding grounds.

Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager of the Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit - University of Pretoria

Foraging locations have also changed as compared to twenty years ago says Vermeulen.

She says evidence shows a decrease in typical breeding numbers with calving now happening every four to five years rather than every three years.

We're also seeing a significant decrease in body condition, or 'fatness' compared to the late 80's.

Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager of the Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit - University of Pretoria

RELATED: It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'

Listen to the full conversation below:


