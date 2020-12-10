Southern right whales too tired to migrate say experts





Whale experts say they think they've come up with an explanation for the dip in the numbers of southern right whales migrating to South Africa...tiredness.

Researchers at the University of Pretoria (UP) have been looking at feeding, calving and migration patterns of the mammals comparing it to data from as far back as the 1980s.

The answer, it seems, has to do with possible feeding problems and the females not having the energy to migrate to South African waters to calf.

Dr Els Vermeulen says with the exception of a 'baby boom' in 2018, the numbers of southern right whales that usually visit the South African coast has been dwindling since 2010.

Having this decrease in numbers gives us the hypothesis of problems in the feeding grounds in the southern oceans feeding grounds. Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager of the Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit - University of Pretoria

Foraging locations have also changed as compared to twenty years ago says Vermeulen.

She says evidence shows a decrease in typical breeding numbers with calving now happening every four to five years rather than every three years.

We're also seeing a significant decrease in body condition, or 'fatness' compared to the late 80's. Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager of the Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit - University of Pretoria

