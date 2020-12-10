Muizenberg High School going ahead with matric dinner function, says principal
School principal Leonie Jacobsen says that the staff are taking extra precautions to ensure that event is held safely.
Western Cape officials have encouraged people to scale down or postpone year-end functions and festive season celebrations amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections.
However, Jacobsen tells CapeTalk that the event was arranged for matric pupils earlier this year and plans have been revised in order to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols.
About 89 of the school's 104 matric pupils will be attending the event on Tuesday 15 December.
About 10 staff members will also attend the event, bringing the total number of guests to almost 100.
The principal says it will be a sit-down dinner with a prize-giving ceremony.
No dancing will be allowed and the seating arrangements will provide for ample social distancing with a maximum of six people per table, she explains.
Jacobsen says Muizenberg High has had no Covid-19 cases at school to date because of their responsible behaviour throughout the year.
Although some people have expressed their concern about the event, she says no parent has contacted her directly to voice their disapproval.
We are going ahead.Leonie Jacobsen, Principal - Muizenberg High School
We arranged this before Tin Roof... This was arranged for the learners... after consultation with my student leaders... and the rest of the grade.Leonie Jacobsen, Principal - Muizenberg High School
It was discussed with student leaders that there would be no dancing or partying... It was suggested that it would be a sit-down dinner.Leonie Jacobsen, Principal - Muizenberg High School
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
