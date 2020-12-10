'Silent carrier' teens putting lives at risk as cases spike for 15-19 year olds
The cancelation of this year's Plett Rage festival was met with mixed reactions on Wednesday.
For the matrics, who've already had a tough year, there was disappointment, but others expressed relief that another Covid-19 superspreader event had been avoided.
On Wednesday evening the health minister confirmed that the country is officially experiencing a second wave and that it's teens aged between 15 and 19 who are showing the biggest increase in positive coronavirus tests.
Prof Mignon McCulloch from the SA Paediatrician Association explains why:
Confined spaces, close contact and crowds - those are the things teenagers are now doing and they're getting sick.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association
We know that young kids don't spread it as much, but the kids from 15 years upwards do spread it.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association
She says while young people are less likely to experience severe symptoms of the infection, it also means that they are more likely to be 'silent carriers'.
They don't feel sick and yet they can be spreaders and go to superspreader events.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association
We need to presume that everybody around us is positive even if they have no symptoms.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association
She adds that a complacency around the proper wearing of masks is also a problem:
I've seen so many people wearing chin warmers, or neck warmers...Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association
We know that masks protect others but they also protect you.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association
Minister Mkhize blamed the rise in positive cases among teens on young people attending parties, drinking alcohol and ignoring health and safety measures such as sanitizing, wearing masks, and social distancing.
Click below to find out how teens are contributing to the rise in Covid-19 infections:
