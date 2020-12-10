US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic





On Wednesday, the United States suffered its worst daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

The country reported 3054 Covid-19 deaths on 9 December and 220 481 new cases.

To put that in perspective, 2977 people died in the 9/11 attacks.

The previous one-day record was the 2769 Covid-19 deaths reported on 7 May.

There are more Americans in hospital with Covid-19 right now (106 688) than at any time since the outbreak began.

California – the most populous state (39 million) – recorded 31 589 new cases on Wednesday, its highest daily case count on record.

