US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic
On Wednesday, the United States suffered its worst daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.
The country reported 3054 Covid-19 deaths on 9 December and 220 481 new cases.
To put that in perspective, 2977 people died in the 9/11 attacks.
The previous one-day record was the 2769 Covid-19 deaths reported on 7 May.
There are more Americans in hospital with Covid-19 right now (106 688) than at any time since the outbreak began.
California – the most populous state (39 million) – recorded 31 589 new cases on Wednesday, its highest daily case count on record.
Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 210k cases, and a record 106,688 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals. There were 3,054 reported deaths today -- the highest single-day total to date. pic.twitter.com/LcgzPJZdO6— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 10, 2020
Recent related articles:
-
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany
-
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV
-
(WATCH) 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector
South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany
"Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim
"The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off."Read More
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.Read More
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.Read More
We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)
The resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape is now entrenched. The Premier has a plan, says Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA
On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.Read More
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV
The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world.Read More
Rumour has it... President Ramaphosa to address South Africa on Covid-19 tonight
It's now official. CapeTalk confirms there will be another "family meeting" at 8 pm on Thursday (3 December).Read More