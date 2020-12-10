MEC's message to matrics: stay away from 'pens down' parties
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has pleaded with matric pupils to avoid parties as they approach the end of their final exams.
So-called 'pens down' parties are commonly held by Grade 12 learners to celebrate the end of exams and bid farewell to their fellow matric friends.
Some matric pupils have planned their own gatherings after the official Plett Rage festival was cancelled on Wednesday.
RELATED: Plett Rage 2020 cancelled, ticket holders to get 50% refund
MEC Schäfer has asked learners to stay away from such parties as they can become Covid-19 superspreader events.
In a statement, the MEC has urged parents to convince their children not to attend these events.
"We need all learners and their parents to now commit to staying safe over the holiday season", she says.
Please, I ask our matrics and their parents to carefully consider the risks of continuing with these events. This includes the risks to themselves, their family members, and the general public. The clear advice of health experts is to avoid large gatherings where it is difficult to properly observe Covid-19 protocols.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
Teenagers account for most of the Covid-19 cases as South Africa grapples with a confirmed second wave of infections.
There's a prevalence of Covid-19 infections among young people between the ages of 15 and 19, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
RELATED: Muizenberg High School going ahead with matric dinner function, says principal
It is understandable that our matrics and other learners want to let their hair down after a very stressful year, but we are now entering a critical time in the pandemic. We cannot afford another lockdown, and we must keep ourselves and others safe. This takes a great degree of personal responsibility from each and every one of us. Our matrics are now entering the adult world – it is time to show the responsibility that we expect of adults.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
More from Local
Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds
Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman sheds some light on their refund policy after an outcry from ticket-holders.Read More
'Silent carrier' teens putting lives at risk as cases spike for 15-19 year olds
The health minister has blamed the rise in Covid-10 cases among teens on young people attending parties and superspreader events.Read More
Muizenberg High School going ahead with matric dinner function, says principal
The principal of Muizenberg High says the school is going ahead with its planned sit-down dinner for matric learners next week.Read More
Southern right whales too tired to migrate say experts
Experts say problems in the whales' feeding areas could the reason why migration numbers having dropped over the past ten years.Read More
It's early days but Garden Route may have reached its Covid-19 peak - Dr. Cloete
The Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete says there are early signs that the Garden Route may have passed the peak of its Covid-19 infections.Read More
[WATCH] Archbishop Tutu wins Nobel Peace Prize on this day (10 December) in 1984
Watch this interesting video of an American news report from 10 December 1984, the day The Arch won the Nobel Peace Prize.Read More
Popular Cape Town summer markets fall victim to Covid-19 resurgence
The City of Cape Town says the popular summer markets have the potential to be super spreader events.Read More
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk
Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities.Read More
Domestic workers qualify for workplace injury compensation, 'watershed decision'
National Employers’ Labour Association Albert van der Merwe explains how employers need to ensure compliance.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More