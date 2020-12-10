MEC's message to matrics: stay away from 'pens down' parties





Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has pleaded with matric pupils to avoid parties as they approach the end of their final exams.

So-called 'pens down' parties are commonly held by Grade 12 learners to celebrate the end of exams and bid farewell to their fellow matric friends.

Some matric pupils have planned their own gatherings after the official Plett Rage festival was cancelled on Wednesday.

MEC Schäfer has asked learners to stay away from such parties as they can become Covid-19 superspreader events.

In a statement, the MEC has urged parents to convince their children not to attend these events.

"We need all learners and their parents to now commit to staying safe over the holiday season", she says.

Please, I ask our matrics and their parents to carefully consider the risks of continuing with these events. This includes the risks to themselves, their family members, and the general public. The clear advice of health experts is to avoid large gatherings where it is difficult to properly observe Covid-19 protocols. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

Teenagers account for most of the Covid-19 cases as South Africa grapples with a confirmed second wave of infections.

There's a prevalence of Covid-19 infections among young people between the ages of 15 and 19, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

