Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds





The founder of the popular Plett Rage student festival has responded to the outcry from ticket-holders over the event's refund policy.

On Wednesday, the 2020 event was officially canceled in light of the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Taking to Facebook, Ronen Klugman said the rise in cases, particularly along the Garden Route, and the recent Ballito Matric Rage event and subsequent cases had led to the decision.

But ticket-holders were far from happy with the news that they would only be receiving a 50% refund on their tickets.

Klugman joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Wednesday to respond to their concerns:

About 95% of our ticket sales happened before we understood what Covid really was. Ronen Klugman, Owner and founder - Plett Rage

Klugman says when considering the policy on refunds for the event, they've stuck to their original terms and conditions:

From the get-go our refund policy has always been if you decide to cancel your ticket it's 50% refund. Ronen Klugman, Owner and founder - Plett Rage

Exceptions are being made, says Klugman, where Matrics would have been unable to attend the event due to having co-morbidities or if they were traveling overseas.

He says the last few months have been absolutely dire for those in the entertainment and events industries.

We all took quite big salary cuts, we negotiated with all our suppliers. Ronen Klugman, Owner and founder - Plett Rage

What's happened is catastrophic for the events industry, I know some people who haven't earned anything since March, with very little help from the government. Ronen Klugman, Owner and founder - Plett Rage

Click below to listen to the full interview with Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman: