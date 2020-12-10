Covid-19 vaccine 101: Safety, effectiveness and duration of protection
South Africa is the grip of its second wave of Covid-19 infections.
The resurgence comes just as various vaccines are coming to market, with some already being given to vulnerable groups.
The world’s first safe, effective vaccine (smallpox) was administered in 1796 to an eight-year-old boy.
Despite centuries of effective use, in contemporary times, some hesitancy exists.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Thomas Scriba, a Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
-
Are vaccines safe (Moloto asked Scriba if he would take one)?
-
How do they actually work?
-
Will the antibodies last?
The immune response induced by a natural infection… is not the same as a response a vaccine induces. The point of vaccination is to do better…Thomas Scriba, Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis - University of Cape Town
We don’t know how long immunity from natural infection lasts… We need vaccines that induce long-lasting immunity… The vaccines that are coming through are efficacious…Thomas Scriba, Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis - University of Cape Town
The coronavirus does not mutate in the way that a flu virus does…Thomas Scriba, Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis - University of Cape Town
I’m enrolled into the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine trial… Of course, I don’t know which one I got [vaccine or placebo] …Thomas Scriba, Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis - University of Cape Town
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:18].