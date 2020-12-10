Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Covid-19 vaccine 101: Safety, effectiveness and duration of protection

10 December 2020 3:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux

Refilwe Moloto interviews Thomas Scriba, a Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis at the University of Cape Town.

South Africa is the grip of its second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The resurgence comes just as various vaccines are coming to market, with some already being given to vulnerable groups.

© didesign021/123rf.com

Related articles:

The world’s first safe, effective vaccine (smallpox) was administered in 1796 to an eight-year-old boy.

Despite centuries of effective use, in contemporary times, some hesitancy exists.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Thomas Scriba, a Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

  • Are vaccines safe (Moloto asked Scriba if he would take one)?

  • How do they actually work?

  • Will the antibodies last?

The immune response induced by a natural infection… is not the same as a response a vaccine induces. The point of vaccination is to do better…

Thomas Scriba, Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis - University of Cape Town

We don’t know how long immunity from natural infection lasts… We need vaccines that induce long-lasting immunity… The vaccines that are coming through are efficacious…

Thomas Scriba, Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis - University of Cape Town

The coronavirus does not mutate in the way that a flu virus does…

Thomas Scriba, Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis - University of Cape Town

I’m enrolled into the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine trial… Of course, I don’t know which one I got [vaccine or placebo] …

Thomas Scriba, Professor in Immunology and Vaccinology of Tuberculosis - University of Cape Town

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:18].


10 December 2020 3:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux

