Lace up! Cape Town's very first indoor roller skating park has just opened
Rollercade Cape Town has officially opened its doors just in time for the festive season in the Mother City.
The venue, located at Battery Park in the V&A Waterfront, will provide a safe and friendly environment for the entire family to enjoy roller skating.
All ages are welcome, says co-owner Guy Bubb. "We're going back to the 70s and the 50s, all disco and old school", he tells CapeTalk.
Visitors can also play a game of pool, have fun at the arcade machines or just sit back and enjoy the music.
How does it work?
It costs R150 for a session of 2 hours and 30 minutes, which includes rental of skates and safety gear.
You can pay R80 if you bring your own skates or R40 to enjoy the arcade.
Packages for private and group booking are also available.
Socks are required if you want to rent out skates.
There are three sessions per day, with an additional evening session on Fridays and Saturdays.
Everything is sanitised between sessions.
Session times:
- 10am to 12:30pm
- 1pm to 3:30pm
- 4pm to 6:30pm
- 7pm to 9:30pm (Fridays and Saturdays only)
We are indoors, we're very well ventilated and we're keeping our numbers Covid-19 restricted.Guy Bubb, Co-owner - Rollercade
Everyone in Cape Town is looking for things to do, activities for the kids in a safe environment.Guy Bubb, Co-owner - Rollercade
We're just trying to entertain everyone in a safe environment and just have fun.Guy Bubb, Co-owner - Rollercade
The Rollercade is located at Battery Park which is in P3 (third-floor parking), use the Alfred or Dock Road entrance.
You can call 072 064 3963, email rollecade@gmail.com or visit the Rollercade website here to book.
